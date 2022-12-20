Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 defenders who registered the most High 5s in PKL 9

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) completed on December 17 in Mumbai. Jaipur Pink Panthers joined Patna Pirates in the elite club of teams to have won the PKL trophy more than once. Jaipur defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the final to register their second championship win in Pro Kabaddi League history.

One of the main reasons behind Jaipur Pink Panthers' win in the final was the solid defense from their captain Sunil Kumar. He earned a High 5 in the big match, ensuring that his team won the tournament.

A High 5 in Pro Kabaddi 2022 is like a five wicket-haul for a bowler in cricket. When a defender earns five or more tackle points in a match, it is called a High 5. In this listicle, we will list down the top five defenders with the most High 5s in PKL 9.

#5 Girish Maruti Ernak - 4 High 5s

Girish Maruti Ernak made a roaring return to form in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The Bengal Warriors re-signed him for the PKL 9 tournament, and he did not let the team owners down as he earned four High 5s in the competition.

Ernak was also the number one defender in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 leaderboard for a considerable time, but he lost the place as the competition progressed. Fans should note that the Bengal Warriors defender was not the only player to record four High 5s this season.

Sunil Kumar and Jaideep Dahiya also registered four High 5s, but they played more matches than Girish Ernak. Sunil played 23 games, Jaideep featured in 21 matches, while Ernak played only 18 matches in PKL 9.

#4 Sagar Rathee - 5 High 5s

Tamil Thalaivas' defender Sagar Rathee came into the limelight last season when he finished in the top 3 of the defenders' leaderboard. Rathee continued in the same vein in PKL 9 and earned five High 5s in 17 matches.

His consistent showing in the defensive department played a huge role in the Thalaivas' success. Unfortunately, Rathee was unavailable for the playoffs.

#3 Parvesh Bhainswal - 6 High 5s

Parvesh Bhainswal was the best player for the Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The left cover defender scored six High 5s in 21 matches for the Titans.

The Titans had their worst season in Pro Kabaddi League this year, but Bhainswal's super tackles and High 5s were among the few bright spots of their campaign.

#2 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh - 6 High 5s

Patna Pirates' Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh won the hearts of the kabaddi fans once again with his rock-solid defense. Playing in the left corner position for the Pirates, Chiyaneh earned 84 tackle points in just 20 matches.

He recorded six High 5s in PKL 9. One of his High 5s came against Dabang Delhi KC, where Chiyaneh shattered the record for the most tackle points in one PKL match by scoring 16 points.

#1 Ankush Rathee - 9 High 5s

It should not be a surprise to see Ankush Rathee at the top of this list. He was the number one defender of Pro Kabaddi 2022 with 89 tackle points from 24 matches.

Out of those 24 games, Rathee earned a High 5 in nine matches. He was the only defender to score more than six High 5s this season.

