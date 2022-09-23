Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 players who could break Pardeep Narwal's record of most raid points

Pardeep Narwal is the number one raider of all-time in the Pro Kabaddi League. Nicknamed 'The Record Breaker', Narwal is the only raider to have scored more than 1,000 raid points in the tournament's history.

He sits atop the raiders' leaderboard with 1,348 raid points from 131 PKL matches. It's worth noting that Pardeep Narwal was not even a part of the league in season one and largely played as a substitute raider for the Bengaluru Bulls in season two.

He came into the limelight in season three while playing for the Patna Pirates. In a matter of just a few seasons, Narwal became the number one raider in the league and has cemented his top spot by maintaining incredible consistency.

However, all records are meant to be broken, and it would not come as a surprise if another raider overtakes Pardeep Narwal in the next few seasons. Before Pro Kabaddi 2022 begins, here's a look at the top five candidates who could break Narwal's record.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat

Hi-Flier Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is the third name on the list of most successful raiders in PKL history. Sehrawat did not impress much in the first few seasons of his PKL career and even thought of quitting the sport once.

However, Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat has transformed him into one of the best raiders of the tournament. Given that Sehrawat has scored more than 270 raid points in each of the last three seasons, he is one of the top contenders to break Pardeep Narwal's record.

#2 Maninder Singh

Two-time Pro Kabaddi winner Maninder Singh has scored 993 raid points in his PKL career so far. The Bengal Warriors captain is likely to complete 1000 raid points in the tournament in the upcoming season.

Singh has been one of the most consistent raiders in the league. If he maintains his numbers over the next few seasons, he could become the number one raider in the league in due course.

#3 Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC star Naveen Kumar is one of the fastest rising stars in the Pro Kabaddi League. Kumar is eighth on the all-time list of raiders right now, having scored 680 raid points in just 62 matches.

If he continues in the same vein for the next two or three seasons, he could overtake Pardeep Narwal to become the new leader of the raiding charts.

#4 Deepak Niwas Hooda

The Bengal Warriors' new all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda has been the best in his role since debuting in the Pro Kabaddi League. He has maintained tremendous fitness and consistency over the last eight years.

Hooda has 973 raid points to his name right now and has stated previously that he is hungry for more. If he performs to the best of his capabilities in the raiding department, he could become the number one raider in the league one day.

#5 Vikash Khandola

Vikash Khandola is 11th on the all-time raiders leaderboard with 597 raid points from 77 matches. He has joined the Bengaluru Bulls ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Khandola is one of the best raiders in the league right now and a prime candidate to overtake Pardeep Narwal's record in the future. Working with a coach like Randhir Singh Sehrawat could help him become the best raider the tournament has ever seen.

