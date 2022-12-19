Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 raiders who recorded the most Super 10s in PKL 9

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) ended last Saturday with the Jaipur Pink Panthers defeating Puneri Paltan to win their second PKL trophy. Jaipur and Pune were the top two teams on the points table this year. As expected, the two franchises played out a thrilling game in the summit clash, where Jaipur emerged victorious by four points.

10 other teams, namely Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates, U Mumba, and Bengal Warriors, also participated in the competition. The raiders of almost all the teams dominated in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 as eight raiders finished with more than 170 raid points in their accounts.

Scoring 10 or more raid points in a PKL match is the aim of every raider, and here is a list of the top five raiders who recorded the most Super 10s in the Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#5 Maninder Singh - 14 Super 10s

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh maintained his incredible consistency in the Pro Kabaddi League. Leading the Kolkata-based franchise in PKL 9, Maninder scored 238 raid points in just 21 matches.

The multi-point raid specialist touched the 10 raid-points mark in 14 out of the 21 matches that he played. Despite his terrific showing in the Pro Kabaddi 2022, the Bengal Warriors failed to qualify for the playoffs. They ended up in 11th position with only eight wins in 22 matches.

#4 Narender Kandola - 15 Super 10s

Narender Kandola won the Best New Young Player of the Season award for a splendid showing in his debut Pro Kabaddi League tournament. Playing for the Tamil Thalaivas, Narender shouldered the team's raiding unit in the absence of captain Pawan Sehrawat.

Kandola scored a total of 243 raid points in 23 matches. He registered a Super 10 in 15 matches and helped the Tamil Thalaivas qualify for the playoffs for the first time in PKL history.

#3 Bharat Hooda - 16 Super 10s

Bharat Hooda won the Best Raider of PKL 9 award. The Bengaluru Bulls raider scored 279 raid points in 23 matches. He outshone his senior player Vikash Kandola in Bengaluru's raid attack.

Hooda was the top-scorer for the Bengaluru Bulls in almost all matches. He recorded 16 Super 10s in 23 games.

#2 Naveen Kumar - 16 Super 10s

Another raider who recorded 16 Super 10s in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 was Naveen Kumar. The Dabang Delhi KC captain did not let the leadership pressure have an impact on his personal performance as he finished third in the Most Raid Points list.

Kumar scored 254 raid points in 23 matches. He narrowly missed out on the top place in the list of most Super 10s.

#1 Arjun Deshwal - 17 Super 10s

Arjun Deshwal won the Most Valuable Player of the Season award in the Pro Kabaddi 2022. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star played a pivotal role in his team's championship win by earning 296 raid points in just 24 matches.

Deshwal completed a Super 10 in 17 out of the 24 matches that he played. He will be keen to continue in the same vein next season.

