Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 raiders with the most Super raids in PKL 9

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) ended last Saturday in Mumbai, where Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan to become the second team to win the PKL title more than once. Jaipur cruised to a 33-29 win against Pune, riding on a High 5 from their captain Sunil Kumar.

With this match, the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is officially over. Over the last three months, the 12 PKL teams have entertained fans a lot with some top-quality kabaddi action.

One of the major attractions of this year's PKL was the higher frequency of super raids. Many raiders became experts in scoring more than one point in one raid. A super raid happens when a raider earns three or more points from one raid. In this listicle, we will look at the top five raiders who executed the most number of super raids.

#5 Surender Gill - 6 Super raids

Surender Gill was one of the top performers for the UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The tall raider supported skipper Pardeep Narwal to perfection with his brilliant performances in the raiding unit.

Unfortunately, Gill could only play 14 Pro Kabaddi League matches this year owing to injury problems. He still managed six Super raids in those 14 games and earned the fifth place on this list.

Ashu Malik, Shrikant Jadhav and Vikash Kandola also executed six Super raids each in Pro Kabaddi 2022. However, all three raiders played more matches than Surender Gill.

Malik played 23 games for Dabang Delhi KC, Jadhav featured in 21 matches for Bengal Warriors, while Kandola turned up for Bengaluru Bulls in 24 games this season.

#4 Arjun Deshwal - 7 Super raids

It may surprise a few fans but the Most Valuable Player of Pro Kabaddi 2022 executed only seven Super raids. Arjun Deshwal was the most successful raider of the tournament with 296 raid points to his name.

Surprisingly, Deshwal executed only seven such raids where he scored three or more points. Three more raiders managed to execute more Super raids than the number one player of the tournament.

#3 Pardeep Narwal - 9 Super raids

Pardeep Narwal did not finish in the top 5 of the raiders' leaderboard, but the UP Yoddhas skipper earned the third spot in the list of raiders with the most Super raids this season.

Narwal executed nine Super raids in 22 matches. His top-class raiding played a huge role in the Yoddhas' top-6 finish.

#2 Bharat Hooda - 11 Super raids

The Best Raider of the Tournament award winner Bharat Hooda was one of the two raiders to execute 10 or more Super raids in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Playing for the Bengaluru Bulls, Hooda recorded 11 Super raids in 23 matches.

Hooda narrowly missed out on the top spot in this list. Had he executed one more Super raid, he would have been number one.

#1 Maninder Singh - 11 Super raids

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh justified his nickname of 'Multi-point Mani' with his 11 Super raids in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Singh played 21 matches in PKL 9, two less than Bharat Hooda.

Maninder and Bharat executed 11 Super raids each, but the former tops the list because he played fewer number of games.

