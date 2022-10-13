Pro Kabaddi 2022: 5 star players who failed to make an impact in Week 1 ft. Rahul Chaudhari, Ravinder Pahal

Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022) started last Friday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Fans witnessed 15 matches in the first six days of the league. There were three back-to-back Triple Panga over the weekend, while the organizers planned two matches per day on weekdays.

Today is a rest day in Pro Kabaddi 2022, marking the end of week number one in the competition. In the last one week, the kabaddi universe got to see some top-quality performances from youngsters and experienced players. However, not all of the big names could impress much in the opening week of PKL 2022.

Now that the first week of Pro Kabaddi 2022 is over, here's a look at the five star players who failed to make an impact.

#1 Rahul Chaudhari, Jaipur Pink Panthers

Matches - 2, Raids - 16, Raid points - 1

The Showman Rahul Chaudhari made his debut for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Chaudhari is one of the highest points scorers in the history of the league, but has scored only one point this season so far.

Jaipur picked him in the playing seven for their matches against UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates. While Rahul scored one touch point against the Yoddhas, he failed to open his account against the Pirates. He was substituted in the final 10 minutes of both matches.

#2 Ravinder Pahal, Telugu Titans

Matches - 2, Unsuccessful Tackles - 11, Tackle Points - 1

Ravinder Pahal led the Telugu Titans in their first two matches of the competition. The veteran defender has a great record in the PKL, but he could not get going in the Titans jersey this season.

Pahal scored one tackle point against the Bengaluru Bulls. He had a forgettable night against the Bengal Warriors as he committed seven unsuccessful tackle attempts. Subsequently, he was left out of the playing seven.

#3 Abhishek Singh, Telugu Titans

Matches - 1, Raids - 3, Raid Points - 0

Former U Mumba vice-captain Abhishek Singh moved to the Telugu Titans ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022. Fans expected him to form a solid combination with Siddharth Desai and Monu Goyat.

However, Singh could not score any raid points in the only game he played for the Titans in Week 1. He raided thrice against the Bengal Warriors, scoring zero points. Singh was substituted in the 10th minute.

#4 Rinku Narwal, Gujarat Giants

Matches - 2, Unsuccessful Tackles - 9, Tackle Points - 1

Gujarat Giants vice-captain Rinku Narwal was expected to be one of the top defenders for the Ahmedabad-based franchise. However, the left corner defender has struggled so far in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

In the matches against Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi KC, Narwal attempted 10 tackles. Only one of them was successful as the Giants defender has a success rate of 10% in PKL 2022 thus far.

#5 Neeraj Kumar, Patna Pirates

Matches - 3, Unsuccessful Tackles - 9, Tackle Points - 3

Fans had high hopes from Neeraj Kumar after he was named the new captain of the Patna Pirates, but the right cover defender has failed to make an impact as a player and skipper in PKL 2022.

In the first three games of the season, Kumar has attempted 12 tackles, with only three of them being successful. The Pirates are also in the bottom half of the points table with zero victories to their name. Kumar will be keen to improve his performance soon.

