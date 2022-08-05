Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: 5 things you should know about Pardeep Narwal, PKL's highest point-scorer

Pardeep Narwal is one of the many players whose name will go under the hammer at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction this weekend. Many fans expect Narwal to emerge as one of the costliest players in the auction.

Last year, Pardeep set a new record for the biggest bid in Pro Kabaddi Auction's history as the UP Yoddhas purchased him for ₹1.65 crore. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise has not retained him for PKL 9, meaning the Record Breaker is back in the auction pool.

Before one of the 12 teams sign him at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction, here's a list of five things you should know about Pardeep Narwal.

#1 Pardeep Narwal is the only player to have executed 1,000 successful raids in PKL history

Hundreds of players have been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League since the tournament's inception, but only one has been able to execute 1,000 successful raids. That player is none other than Pardeep Narwal.

In 131 matches so far, Pardeep has returned with at least one point from his raid 1,019 times. Rahul Chaudhari is the second name on the list with 798 successful raids.

#2 He won three consecutive championships with Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal came into the limelight during the third edition of the Pro Kabaddi League when he played for the Patna Pirates. Narwal emerged as the match-winner for the Patna-based franchise.

He won three back-to-back titles with Patna in seasons three, four and five, playing an integral role in the team's success.

#3 He is a shy person

Fans who have watched Pardeep's interviews and press conferences will know that he is a man of few words. Even after earning a massive ₹1.65 crore bid at last year's auction, Pardeep was not too overwhelmed.

Another interesting thing about Pardeep is that he knows how to keep calm and perform well in pressure situations. This ability has helped him lift the PKL trophy thrice.

#4 He once scored eight points in one raid

Pardeep Narwal was in incredible form during the 2017 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Playing against debutant Haryana Steelers in the playoffs that season, Pardeep stunned everyone with an eight-point raid.

Haryana had six defenders on the mat when Pardeep came to raid in their half. He got a touch on all the defenders and escaped to his half. Since Haryana were all out, Patna also earned two extra points, meaning eight points were added to their score after just one raid.

#5 He made his PKL debut for Bengaluru Bulls

A young Pardeep (2nd from left) played for Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 2

Pardeep became a superstar after playing for the Patna Pirates, but his PKL journey started with the Bengaluru Bulls in season two. He played only six games that season, where he scored nine points at an average of 1.5.

Since the Bulls have released their lead raider Pawan Sehrawat ahead of the PKL 2022 Auction, it will be interesting to see if they try to sign Pardeep this year.

