Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match 6, and telecast details

The Bengal Warriors will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in the sixth match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022. The match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 8.

The Warriors and Steelers will give their best shot as they look to start their campaign on a winning note. On that note, let's take a look at the Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 6

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 9.30 PM

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2022 Season Record

Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi League 2021:

Matches Played - 22

Won - 9

Lost - 10

Tie - 3

Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi League 2021:

Matches Played - 22

Won - 10

Lost - 9

Tie - 3

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Squad, PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Manoj Gowda K, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Girish Maruti Ernak, Shrikant Jadhav, Soleiman Pahlevani, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Vinod Kumar, Balaji D, Parveen Satpal, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Sakthivel R, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

Haryana Steelers: Vinay, Meetu, Jaideep, Ankit, Mohit, Monu, Harsh, Naveen, Sunny, Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, and Rakesh Narwal.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

BEN Team News

Iranian players won't be available for selection.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh, Deepak Hooda, Surender Nada, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Amit Sheoran, and Parveen Satpal.

HAR Team News

Iranian players won't be available for selection.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Ankit, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Lovepreet Singh, and Nitin Rawa.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Today PKL Match Prediction

The Bengal Warriors have a very strong starting 7 this season, including the likes of Maninder Singh, Deepak Hooda, and Surender Nada.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers are led by the experienced Joginder Narwal and are looking very dangerous on paper. As a result, we can expect a close fight from both teams in this match.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors are favorites to defeat Gujarat Giants in this match.

