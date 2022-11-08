Pro Kabaddi 2022, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL match 66, and telecast details

The Bengal Warriors will be up against UP Yoddhas in match 66 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 on November 8. On that note, let’s take a look at the Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas match prediction.

The Yoddhas are 11th in the points table. They tied their last game 36-36 against the Haryana Steelers but were nowhere near their best. In fact, apart from Surinder Gill, no one had a good day.

As far as the Warriors are concerned, they are eighth in the points table and are coming off a 45-40 win against Gujarat Giants. Maninder is back to his best so the Warriors will hope to win this game and get a foot in the top six.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 66

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 6, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: WTLWL

UP Yoddhas: TLWLW

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Squad, PKL 2022

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Parveen Satpal, Sakthivel R, Manoj Gowda K, Balaji D, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Soleiman Pahlevani, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Vinod Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

UP Yoddhas: Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep Sangwan, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal, Babu Murugesan.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

BEN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde and Girish Ernak.

UP Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Nitesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal (C), Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Gurdeep, and Sumit.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Today PKL Match Prediction

Maninder Singh has found his form and has been brilliant in the last two games for the Warriors. Girish has handled the defense well. As far as the Yoddhas are concerned, a captaincy change in the middle of the tournament suggests the team are not secure about their plan. Considering that the Warriors are favorites to win.

Match Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

