Pro Kabaddi 2022: Best Playing 7 from Week 1 of the league

Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022) began last Friday in Bengaluru. The first week of the competition is over, with eight out of the 12 teams recording at least one win in the tournament. Four franchises, namely Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants, and Patna Pirates, are yet to emerge victorious in Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches.

The second week of PKL 9 will begin at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Friday evening. With 15 matches getting completed in the opening week of the tournament, here's the best playing seven from those games.

#1 Left Corner - Girish Ernak, Bengal Warriors

Girish Ernak was the best defender of the league in the opening week. Playing in the left corner position for the Bengal Warriors, Ernak scored 14 tackle points in just three matches.

He starred in his team's big win against the Bengaluru Bulls on Wednesday night by recording a High 5.

#2 Right Corner - Krishan Dhull, Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC youngster Krishan Dhull holds second position in the Most Tackle Points list right now. He has scored 14 tackle points in his first three games of the season.

His best performance came against the Gujarat Giants, where he scored seven tackle points.

#3 Left In - Maninder Singh, Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh continued his excellent form in the Pro Kabaddi League to score 29 raid points in the opening week of the new season. Singh has led the Kolkata-based franchise from the front.

He is currently third in the Most Raid Points list, but it should not be a surprise if he becomes number one soon.

#4 Right In - Surender Gill, UP Yoddhas

Surender Gill has been the top raider from the UP Yoddhas team in Pro Kabaddi 2022 thus far. The tall raider wowed fans with his 21 raid points against Dabang Delhi KC on Wednesday night.

Gill owns the second position in the Most Raid Points list. He has scored 33 raid points in three games so far.

#5 Left Cover - Vishal Lather, Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC's new left cover defender Vishal Lather has played an integral role in the team's success so far in the tournament. In three matches, Vishal has scored 11 tackle points.

While he is third in the Most Tackle Points list, fans should note that he has the highest number of points among all left cover defenders.

#6 Right Cover - Ashu Singh, UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas' right cover defender Ashu Singh recently completed 100 tackle points in his PKL career. Speaking of his performances in Pro Kabaddi 2022, Singh has earned 12 tackle points in three matches.

Singh scored four tackle points in the Yoddhas' match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers and helped his side record their first win.

#7 Center - Naveen Kumar, Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar is the top raider on the Pro Kabaddi 2022 leaderboard at the moment. He has scored 41 raid points in three matches so far.

Some fans had felt that captaincy might have a negative impact on his game, but Naveen has continued his brilliant form. His team Dabang Delhi KC is at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 standings with three wins in three matches.

