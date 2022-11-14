Pro Kabaddi 2022, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 79, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will be up against the Haryana Steelers in the 79th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday (November 14).

Both teams are having a disappointing season at the moment and every loss from hereon will minimize their chances of making it to the next round of the competition. The Haryana Steelers are currently placed 10th in the points table with four wins and seven losses from 13 games, while their rivals Gujarat are placed right below them, with five wins and six losses from 12 games.

Gujarat Giants are coming off a shocking 27-46 loss against the Bengal Warriors in their previous match. They have won only once in their previous four games. They need to recover from this 19-point loss, as they are inching closer to an exit from the tournament.

The Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, are now winless in their last four games, including a 34-40 loss against the UP Yoddhas. They now have very little time left to get back on track and will be keen to put in their best efforts against a depleted Gujarat Giants in their upcoming fixture.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 79

Date & Time: Monday, November 14, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall, Balewadi, Pune

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: LWLLW

Haryana Steelers: LLLTW

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Squad, PKL 2022

Gujarat Giants: Rinku Narwal, Ujjval Singh, Rakesh, Sonu, Sawin, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Baldev Singh, Purna Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Gaurav Chhikhara, Dong Geon Lee, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Young Chang Ko, Manuj

Haryana Steelers: Nitin Rawal, Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Sushil, K Prapanjan, and Rakesh Narwal.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

GUJ Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Gujarat Giants team.

Gujarat Giants Probable 7

Chandran Ranjit (C), Rakesh, Kapil, Arkam Shaikh, Sonu, Manuj and Rinku Narwal

HAR Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Haryana Steelers team.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Nitin Rawal (C), Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal and Amirhossein Bastami

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Today PKL Match Prediction

Chandran Ranjeet was the only positive for Gujarat Giants in their previous game against Bengal Warriors, who scored nine crucial points. No other raider or defender gave him any kind of support, as Gujarat lost the match by a huge 19-point margin. The team needs to put in an all-around show before it gets too late for them.

Manjeet continued his good form against UP Yoddhas, notching up 13 crucial points in the match. Jaideep supported him well, registering an impressive high five in the game. However, the duo will want more support from other players in their upcoming fixture against Gujarat.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers are expected to win this game.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

