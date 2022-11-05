Pro Kabaddi 2022, Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 61, and telecast details

The Haryana Steelers will lock horns with the UP Yoddhas in the 61st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 (PKL) on Saturday (November 5).

The Haryana Steelers are slowly making a strong comeback in the tournament, as they have been undefeated in their previous three games. They currently sit seventh in the points table, with four wins and as many losses from nine games.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas are struggling for consistency this season. They are currently placed 10th in the points table, with four wins and five losses from nine games.

The Haryana Steelers are slowly regaining their lost form in the tournament. They had a nail-biting 29-27 win over a strong Bengaluru Bulls side in their previous fixture. They need to keep up the good work against a strong UP Yoddhas side in the next game.

UP Yoddhas are struggling to win consecutive games this season. They are coming off a disappointing 31-40 loss against Puneri Paltan in their previous match. They have a tough task ahead to stop the in-form Haryana side in their next fixture.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 61

Date & Time: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: WTWLL

UP Yoddhas: LWLWL

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Squad, PKL 2022

Haryana Steelers: Nitin Rawal, Joginder Singh Narwal, Meetu, Jaideep, Naveen, Ankit, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vinay, Mohit, Lovepreet Singh, Manish Gulia, Amirhossein Bastami, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Manjeet, Sushil, K Prapanjan, and Rakesh Narwal.

UP Yoddhas: Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep Sangwan, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal, Babu Murugesan.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

HAR Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Haryana Steelers Probable 7

Nitin Rawal (C), Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal and Amirhossein Bastami

UP Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Nitesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal (C), Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Gurdeep, and Sumit.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Today PKL Match Prediction

Meetu was the star performer for Haryana in the previous game against Bengaluru Bulls, scoring nine points. Amirhossein Bastami registered an impressive high-five and supported Meetu very well. However, the team will want other players to shine if they want to take down UP.

The star duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill are doing a fine job in the raiding department for UP, but their defenders are leaking too many points. Defenders need to up their game if they want to put up a fight against the Steelers.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers are expected to win this game.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Haryana Steelers UP Yoddhas 0 votes