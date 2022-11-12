Pro Kabaddi 2022: Playing 7 of players who disappointed the most in 1st half of PKL 9

The first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022 concluded recently with a match between Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas in Pune. It was one of the most exciting phases in Pro Kabaddi League history as multiple matches went down to the wire. A few of them were decided on the last raid as well.

Several new faces have impressed in this year's Pro Kabaddi League, but there have also been a few senior names who have let the fans down with their dismal performances in the tournament.

In this listicle, we will form a playing seven of players who have disappointed fans the most in Pro Kabaddi 2022's first half.

Raiders - Abhishek Singh and Prashanth Kumar Rai

Abhishek Singh was one of the top signings made by the Telugu Titans at this year's PKL Auction. Singh was the lead raider for U Mumba in the last few seasons, but he has failed to get going at his new franchise.

In the six matches in which he has played for the Telugu Titans, Singh has only earned seven raid points. He used to be among the Top 20 raiders on the leaderboard in previous seasons, but this year, a few defenders have scored more raid poinst than him.

Prashanth Kumar Rai will be the team's second raider. The veteran raider joined the Gujarat Giants after the auction and even captained them in PKL 2022. He played three games but failed to trouble the defenders in any of them. Rai managed only two raid points, with his raid success rate being 29%.

All Rounder - Mohsen Maghsoudlou

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi 🫶



fans, how excited are you to see Mohsen Maghsoudlou back in the squad?



#vivoProKabaddi #TeluguTitans Home is where the heart is @Telugu_Titans fans, how excited are you to see Mohsen Maghsoudlou back in the squad? Home is where the heart is 🏠🫶@Telugu_Titans fans, how excited are you to see Mohsen Maghsoudlou back in the squad? 😉#vivoProKabaddi #TeluguTitans https://t.co/sTDuw7jjTT

Telugu Titans fans had high hopes from Mohsen Maghsoudlou when the franchise bought the Iranian all-rounder at the auction. However, he is yet to produce a match-winning performance for the team.

Mohsen has scored nine raid points and six tackle points in eight matches. His performance in both departments has not been very convincing.

Defenders - Ravinder Pahal, Sandeep Dhull, Harendra Kumar and Surjeet Singh

Telugu Titans splurged ₹50 lakh at the auction to sign right-cover defender Surjeet Singh. The former Tamil Thalaivas captain is yet to justify his price tag in Pro Kabaddi 2022. He has managed only 14 tackle points in 10 matches, with his tackle success rate being less than 30%.

His teammate Ravinder Pahal has struggled this season as well. The right-corner defender scored only one point in four matches and was dropped from the Telugu Titans playing seven subsequently.

Sandeep Dhull will be the team's left-corner defender. He was appointed the vice-captain of Dabang Delhi KC but has earned only five tackle points in seven games. Like Ravinder Pahal, he is not a regular member of his team's playing seven in Pro Kabaddi 2022 currently.

U Mumba defender Harendra Kumar completes this playing seven. The left-cover defender has scored only 15 tackle points after attempting 46 tackles in the first 12 matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Playing 7 of stars who disappointed the most in Pro Kabaddi 2022's first half

Harendra Kumar (left cover), Ravinder Pahal (right corner), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Sandeep Dhull (left corner), Mohsen Maghsoudlou (center), Abhishek Singh (right in) and Prashanth Kumar Rai (left in).

Poll : 0 votes