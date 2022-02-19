Pro Kabaddi 2022: Playoff Qualification Scenarios ahead of Triple Panga on February 19

Tonight will see the final set of action in the first round of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Only three teams have qualified for the second round so far and three more spots are still vacant, with five teams in contention.

The Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi KC have qualified for the semifinals, while UP Yoddha have booked a place in the playoffs. Three more teams will join the Yoddha tonight. The teams alive in the race are the Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers.

Here is the schedule for the matches that will happen later tonight at the Grand Sheraton in Bengaluru.

Some teams have their fate in their own hands, while others don't. Here are the qualification scenarios for all five teams left in the race.

#1 Bengaluru Bulls | Current Position - 4th; Matches Remaining - 0

The Bengaluru Bulls have played all of their 22 league matches in Pro Kabaddi 2022. They have 66 points in their kitty and have almost booked their playoff berth.

Bengaluru will seal their place if either Gujarat Giants or Haryana Steelers lose their match. If both Gujarat and Haryana win, the Bulls will have to hope that the match between the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan ends in a draw. Bengaluru will also qualify if Pune wins against Jaipur by less than 27 points.

#2 Haryana Steelers | Current Position - 5th; Matches Remaining - 1

Haryana Steelers are coming off a defeat against Bengaluru Bulls in their last game (Image Courtesy: PKL/Facebook)

The Haryana Steelers hold their fate in their own hands. A win against the Patna Pirates tonight will be enough for them to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs. If they play out a draw, they will have to hope the Gujarat Giants lose or for the match between the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan to end in a draw.

If the Steelers lose against the Pirates, they can still make it to the playoffs. For that, Gujarat have to lose by more than seven points, while the Jaipur-Pune match should either end in a stalemate or in a Jaipur win by a margin of more than seven points.

#3 Jaipur Pink Panthers | Current Position - 6th; Matches Remaining - 1

Jaipur Pink Panthers need to avoid a defeat tonight (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)

The Jaipur Pink Panthers also have their fate in their hands as they can make it to the next round with a win over the Puneri Paltan tonight. If Jaipur and Pune play out a draw, the former will qualify if the Haryana Steelers or Gujarat Giants lose their respective matches.

If Jaipur lose by seven or fewer points, they can still qualify if Haryana lose by more than seven points and Gujarat lose their game.

Alternately, if the Pink Panthers lose by more than seven points, their campaign will come to an end.

#4 Puneri Paltan | Current Position - 8th; Matches Remaining - 1

Puneri Paltan lost to the Bengal Warriors yesterday (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)

The Puneri Paltan suffered a seven-point defeat against the Bengal Warriors last night, which dented their chances of qualifying for the Pro Kabaddi playoffs. However, they can make it to the next round by winning against the Jaipur Pink Panthers and hoping for either the Haryana Steelers or Gujarat Giants to lose.

If Pune beat Jaipur by more than 27 points, they will qualify for the playoffs irrespective of what happens in the other two matches. But if Pune and Jaipur play a draw, the former could qualify if Haryana and Gujarat suffer defeats.

A defeat will end Pune's campaign tonight.

#5 Gujarat Giants | Current Position - 7th; Matches Remaining - 1

Gujarat Giants are a win away from qualifying for the Pro Kabaddi playoffs (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)

The Gujarat Giants have momentum on their side, having defeated Tamil Thalaivas yesterday. A win against U Mumba tonight will take them to the playoffs. If the game ends in a draw, Gujarat can qualify if the Patna Pirates defeat the Haryana Steelers.

However, if the Giants lose by seven or fewer points, they will have to hope for other results to go their way. The win margin for Jaipur against Pune needs to be more than seven points, while Haryana should lose by a similar margin.

A defeat by more than seven points will end Gujarat's qualification hopes.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra