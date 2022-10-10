Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 3 after PUN vs BLR PKL match

The Bengaluru Bulls became the new number one team in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a close win against Puneri Paltan on Sunday evening. The home team beat the Pune-based franchise 41-39 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

With this win, the Bulls have become the first team to touch double digits in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The Mahender Singh-led team now have 10 points to their name from two matches.

Inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are right behind them in the points table. The Jaipur-based franchise won their battle against the Patna Pirates with a scoreline of 35-30. The victory helped Jaipur secure a second spot with six points from two games.

Dabang Delhi KC, who were at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table before Triple Panga on Sunday, have slipped to third position. They will be in action on Monday (October 10) against the Gujarat Giants.

Bengal Warriors open their account in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

Bengal Warriors defeated the Telugu Titans by a big margin of 20 points (Image: PKL)

Former champions Bengal Warriors made a roaring comeback in Pro Kabaddi 2022 after a big defeat against the Haryana Steelers on Saturday. The Maninder Singh-led team beat the Telugu Titans 45-25 to earn their first points of the season.

The Warriors have jumped from 11th to fourth position courtesy of a big win over the Titans. Meanwhile, the Titans have dropped to the 11th spot. Despite having one of the most well-balanced squads, the Titans have only one point from their first two matches.

The Titans could slip to the 12th spot tomorrow if U Mumba beats UP Yoddhas in the first fixture on Monday. While the second game will be between Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants.

