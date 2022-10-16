Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 8 after BEN vs PAT PKL match

There were a couple of changes in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after Triple Panga happening earlier today at Bengaluru's Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. The first match of the night was a low-scoring contest, where Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Gujarat Giants 25-18.

Tabletoppers Dabang Delhi KC battled against the Telugu Titans in the second match of the night. Fans expected a close game between the two teams, but the Titans bowed down to the defending champions, suffering a 26-46 defeat.

The main event of the night saw the Bengal Warriors take on the Patna Pirates. It proved to be another lopsided match, where the Warriors crushed the Pirates by a margin of 54-26.

Dabang Delhi KC continues to be at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. With a big win against the Telugu Titans, the defending champions have a positive score difference of +56 after four matches.

Bengal Warriors have retained third position in the standings. They now have 15 points to their name after four matches. Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with only four points to their account after four matches.

Jaipur Pink Panthers strengthen their grip in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

With a close win against the Gujarat Giants, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have tightened their grip over the second position in the points table. The inaugural champions have earned 16 points from their first four matches. The Giants remained seventh with nine points from four games.

Two matches will take place in PKL 9 tomorrow evening. The fifth-placed U Mumba will take on the 11th-placed Puneri Paltan in the Maharashtrian derby, while sixth-placed Bengaluru Bulls will be up against the UP Yoddhas, who are eighth in the points table right now.

