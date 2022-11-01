Pro Kabaddi 2022: Predicting the 6 teams that will qualify for playoffs after Match 51 of the tournament

The league stage in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 9) is in its second leg now. All 12 teams are in Pune for the second phase of the league round. The 51st match of PKL 9 took place last night, where UP Yoddhas bulldozed the Telugu Titans 43-24.

The top six teams in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table are Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Pultan, U Mumba, and Gujarat Giants. There are 81 more matches remaining in the league stage of PKL 9.

There will be many ups and downs in the points table over the next few weeks. Ahead of Match 52 of the tournament, here are our Pro Kabaddi 2022 predictions for the six teams that will make it to the playoffs.

#1 Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls are at the top of the points table right now with 34 points from nine matches. They are the only franchise to have registered more than five victories in the tournament.

The Bulls have a well-settled lineup that has performed brilliantly in PKL 2022 thus far. It should not be a surprise if they qualify for the playoffs.

#2 Dabang Delhi KC

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC may currently be on a four-match losing streak, but the Naveen Kumar-led outfit is just one win away from getting its momentum back. Fans should not forget that Delhi started the season with five back-to-back victories.

Delhi are second in the points table with 28 points from nine matches, and they are likely to finish in the top 6.

#3 Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan started Pro Kabaddi 2022 with a three-match winless streak, but they have been unbeaten in their last five games. The Fazel Atrachali-led outfit has earned 27 points from eight matches.

Looking at how well Puneri Paltan have performed after the arrival of Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Fazel Atrachali, it is highly unlikely that they will finish outside the top 6.

#4 UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas have been inconsistent in the PKL 2022 so far. They have won four and lost four of their eight matches, but their last win against the Telugu Titans hinted that the team has found its perfect combination.

The Yoddhas have never failed to qualify for the playoffs in their PKL history, and fans should back them to rise from the seventh spot and finish in the top 6 by the end of the league stage.

#5 Patna Pirates

Three-time champions Patna Pirates topped the points table in Season 8 but they are in the bottom half right now. The Pirates struggled to register their first win, but after breaking their winless streak, they have been unstoppable in PKL 2022.

The Patna-based franchise is eighth in the points table at the moment with 23 points from nine matches. Patna are on a four-match unbeaten streak right now, and if they continue their momentum, they will make it to the playoffs again.

#6 Tamil Thalaivas/Jaipur Pink Panthers

New coach Ashan Kumar has given hope to the Tamil Thalaivas fans that the team can make it to the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs. The Thalaivas are 11th in the points table right now with 20 points from eight matches.

Pawan Sehrawat is likely to recover from his injury and return to the mat soon. His return will boost the Thalaivas' chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Another team that is in the race to make it to the top 6 is the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They are currently third in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with 27 points from nine matches.

Fans should note that the Pink Panthers are on a three-match losing streak right now. They also have a history of starting the season well but failing to qualify for the playoffs in the end. It will be interesting to see if the Pink Panthers can retain their place in the top half of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 standings.

