Pro Kabaddi 2022: Predicting the raiding combination of all 12 teams

Pro Kabaddi 2022 will start in three weeks. All 12 teams have kicked off their training sessions for the ninth edition of the league. Raiding will be one of the focal points off all teams' practice matches.

Since the PKL season will be long, all raiders need to stay fit and innovate their game at the same time to outwit the opposition defenders. The 12 franchises had their opportunity to form their dream raiding lineup at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction, which happened last month.

Ahead of the PKL's ninth season, here's a look at the predicted raiding trio of each team's first-choice playing seven.

#1 Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC retained their two main raiders Naveen Kumar and Vijay ahead of the new season. Both players starred in the team's maiden championship win last season.

Ashu Malik is likely to play the third raider's role in the team. Malik has earned 51 raid points in 22 matches so far.

#2 Patna Pirates

Three-time champions Patna Pirates used their Final Bid Match (FBM) card to re-sign their ace raider Sachin Tanwar at the auction. Sachin has scored 605 raid points in his PKL career.

He will have the backing of Rohit Gulia and Monu in the raiding unit. Both raiders have some PKL experience under their belts.

#3 UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas have one of the strongest raiding attacks in Pro Kabaddi 2022. They re-signed Pardeep Narwal using the FBM card. Narwal is the most successful raider in PKL history.

Rising star Surender Gill and veteran raider Nitin Tomar will support Narwal in the raiding unit. Both Gill and Tomar have earned more than 250 raid points each in the PKL.

#4 Gujarat Giants

Two-time PKL finalists Gujarat Giants will aim to end their championship drought in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The Giants have a good blend of youth and experience in their raiding unit this year.

Seasoned pro Chandran Ranjit has returned to the squad. He will join young raiders Pardeep Kumar and Rakesh HS in the team's raiding unit.

#5 Bengaluru Bulls

The Bengaluru Bulls have made some big changes to their raiding department ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022. They released their star raider Pawan Sehrawat ahead of the auction.

Former Haryana Steelers skipper Vikash Khandola will replace Pawan as Bengaluru's top raider. Youngster Bharat Hooda and PKL 8 champion Neeraj Narwal will support Vikash in the attacking unit.

#6 Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan @PuneriPaltan 🏻



Drop a ‘ ’ for Aslam Inamdar!

.

.

#PuneriPaltan #BhaariPaltan #Gheuntak Jab naam me hi INAM Ho to jeete se kon rok sakta hai!Drop a ‘’ for Aslam Inamdar! Jab naam me hi INAM Ho to jeete se kon rok sakta hai! 💪🏻Drop a ‘🔥’ for Aslam Inamdar! ..#PuneriPaltan #BhaariPaltan #Gheuntak https://t.co/oWVUwB5NdL

Puneri Paltan their young raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat ahead of the PKL Auction. Both raiders amassed more than 100 points in the previous PKL season.

Iranian all-rounder Mohammed Nabibakhsh has joined the Pune-based franchise this season. He will back Aslam and Mohit in the raiding department.

#7 Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers @HaryanaSteelers



Our Steelers had a fun day out with a trek through the hills of Bellary, as their preseason preparations continue at the brilliant



#ShaanSeSteelers #DhaakadBoys बेल्लारी की पहाड़ियों पर चढ़ाई!Our Steelers had a fun day out with a trek through the hills of Bellary, as their preseason preparations continue at the brilliant @IIS_Vijayanagar facilities. बेल्लारी की पहाड़ियों पर चढ़ाई! 🗻Our Steelers had a fun day out with a trek through the hills of Bellary, as their preseason preparations continue at the brilliant @IIS_Vijayanagar facilities. #ShaanSeSteelers #DhaakadBoys https://t.co/REDxJbCIMW

The Haryana Steelers do not have the strongest raiding unit on paper, but they have three quality raiders who can win matches single-handedly on their day. Former Tamil Thalaivas stars K Prapanjan and Manjeet will lead Haryana's raid attack.

Vinay will likely be the team's third raider. The youngster has scored 176 raid points for Haryana in his PKL career.

#8 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Rising stars Arjun Deshwal and V. Ajith Kumar will shoulder the raiding responsibilities of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They will have the support of 'The Showman' Rahul Chaudhari in the attacking unit.

Chaudhari has struggled for form in recent seasons, but if he regains his old touch, Jaipur will be unstoppable.

#9 Bengal Warriors

Former champions Bengal Warriors have assembled one of the best raiding trios in PKL history. They retained their skipper Maninder Singh, who has scored 993 raid points in his career.

Veteran all-rounder Deepak Hooda and former UP Yoddhas star Shrikant Jadhav will accompany Singh this year. Hooda has earned 973 raid points in the PKL, while Jadhav has scored 484 raid points, including 12 Super 10s.

#10 U Mumba

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi on Guman Singh.



Will he payoff by helping secure the team's nd ?



Watch Player To Watch Out For prokabaddi.com/videos/player-…



#vivoProKabaddi #UMumba @umumba has placed a huge beton Guman Singh.Will he payoff by helping secure the team'sndWatch Player To Watch Out For .@umumba has placed a huge bet💰 on Guman Singh.Will he payoff by helping secure the team's 2️⃣nd 🏆?Watch Player To Watch Out For ➡️ prokabaddi.com/videos/player-…#vivoProKabaddi #UMumba

U Mumba's raid entourage this season seems like the weakest in the team's history. The Mumbai-based franchise has been home to the likes of Anup Kumar, Shabeer Bapu, Rishank Devadiga, Siddharth Desai, Arjun Deshwal and Rakesh Kumar in the past.

However, their most experienced raider this year is Guman Singh, who has scored 100 raid points in 22 matches. Young players Ashish Narwal and Shivam Thakur are likely to be the team's supporting raiders.

#11 Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas @tamilthalaivas

Gethu ah?

ah!



We now have our first player from the auction night. And he’s the most sought-after one yet!



Ini namma aatam verithanama irukum!



#VivoPKLPlayerAuction

#IdhuNammaAatam

#VivoProKabaddi

#TamilThalaivas Mass ah?Gethu ah? #PawanSherawat ah!We now have our first player from the auction night. And he’s the most sought-after one yet!Ini namma aatam verithanama irukum! Mass ah? Gethu ah?#PawanSherawat ah!We now have our first player from the auction night. And he’s the most sought-after one yet!Ini namma aatam verithanama irukum!#VivoPKLPlayerAuction#IdhuNammaAatam#VivoProKabaddi#TamilThalaivas https://t.co/tNBra58bJL

Tamil Thalaivas have bolstered their raiding unit by signing 'The High Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. Pawan was the number one raider in the last three PKL seasons.

Ajinkya Pawar will back Pawan up in the raiding unit, but the other raiders of the Thalaivas do not have much experience. Himanshu Yadav, who has earned 42 points in 15 matches, may play as the third raider in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

#12 Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans @Telugu_Titans



The season that you all have been waiting for is almost here. How excited are you? Send us a emoji in the comments below.



#vivoProKabaddi #TeluguTitans #IdiAataKaduVetaa #TitanSquad Mana Raider ante mazaak ah?The season that you all have been waiting for is almost here. How excited are you? Send us aemoji in the comments below. Mana Raider ante mazaak ah? 🔥The season that you all have been waiting for is almost here. How excited are you? Send us a 🔥emoji in the comments below.#vivoProKabaddi #TeluguTitans #IdiAataKaduVetaa #TitanSquad https://t.co/tFCXRUcM6B

The Telugu Titans have one of the best raiding units in Pro Kabaddi 2022. They have five raiders who can lead the team's attack, and it seems like last season's top Titans raiders - Rajnish and Ankit Beniwal - will likely be used as substitutes this year.

Monu Goyat, Abhishek Singh and Siddharth Desai are likely to be the Titans' first-choice raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2022. All three raiders have led their respective PKL teams' raiding units in the past and have the ability to destroy the opposition teams' defense single-handedly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far