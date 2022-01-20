Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls by 1 point, Gujarat return to winning ways

Pro Kabaddi 2022 entertained the fans with a double-header contest on January 20. Two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants locked horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the opening match of the night.

The night ended with a blockbuster battle between Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls and Season 7 winners Bengal Warriors. On that note, let's take a look at the results of the two matches.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi result

Gujarat Giants returned to the winning track with a 37-35 win over the Tamil Thalaivas. A last-minute super raid from substitute Pradeep Kumar helped the Giants overcome the Thalaivas in a close encounter.

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput was the top scorer for the Ahmedabad-based franchise, scoring nine points in the match. He received great support from his captain Sunil Kumar who led from the front with a High 5. Rakesh Narwal also chipped in with six points.

Manjeet was the best raider for the Tamil Thalaivas. He notched up a Super 10, while Sagar scored his fifth High 5 of the season. However, their efforts went in vain as the Thalaivas lost the match by two points.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi result

Bengal Warriors suffered a one-point defeat in their first meeting with the Bengaluru Bulls this season. But they avenged that loss earlier tonight with a one-point win over the Bulls.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat shone for the Bengaluru-based franchise with 13 points. However, his teammates could not provide him much support as the Bulls lost by one point.

Captain Maninder Singh led the Warriors from the front with nine points. Sukesh Hegde supported him with seven points in the raid attack, while all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh scored two raid points and four tackle points.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee