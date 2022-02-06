Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Bengaluru Bulls lose despite Pawan Sehrawat's Super 10; Patna Pirates tame Bengal Warriors

Fans witnessed a fantastic double-header contest at Pro Kabaddi 2022 earlier tonight. The action kicked off with a battle between three-time champions Patna Pirates and the defending champions Bengal Warriors.

Later in the evening, the kabaddi universe was treated to a rematch of the Season 6 final as the Bengaluru Bulls locked horns with the Gujarat Giants. Here are the results of the two matches.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi result

Patna Pirates put up a sublime performance to cruise to a 38-29 victory over the Bengal Warriors. With this win, the Pirates attained the top position in the PKL 2022 standings.

Sachin was the hero for the Pirates. He went in to raid 19 times and scored 11 touch points, getting tackled only once. Sachin received great support from Guman Singh, who contributed seven points. Left corner defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh continued his top form with another High 5.

Warriors captain Maninder Singh could not perform well because of an injury. He was substituted in the 34th minute after getting out four times in 11 raids. Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Manoj Gowda scored eight raid points each, but a poor showing from the defense led to the Warriors' defeat.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi result

Bengaluru Bulls suffered a 36-40 defeat against the Gujarat Giants in the second game of the day. Despite inflicting an all-out in the final phase of the match, the Bulls could not win because of an error made by Pawan Sehrawat in the defense.

Sehrawat scored a Super 10 in the raiding department. However, he did not go in to raid during the last minute, sending Bharat to raid twice instead. While the tall raider returned successfully once, he failed against the Giants' defense in the second raid.

In the buzzer raid, the Bulls' defense tried to protect the baulk line. But a weak tackle attempt from Sehrawat, standing at right corner along with the right-in defender, allowed Pradeep Kumar to escape with two points. Ultimately, the Bulls lost the thrilling match by four points.

