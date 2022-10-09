Pro Kabaddi 2022, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match 8, and telecast details

The Telugu Titans will square off against the Bengal Warriors in the 8th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday, October 9. On that note, let's take a look at the Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Match Prediction.

Both teams have had a difficult start to the new season as the Telugu Titans lost their opening game to the Bengaluru Bulls 29-34.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, lost their opening game to the Haryana Steelers 33-41. Both teams will now be eager to open their accounts in the new season with a victory.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 8

Date & Time: Sunday, 9, October 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: L

Bengal Warriors: L

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Squad, PKL 2022

Telugu Titans: Ravinder Pahal, Ankit Beniwal, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Vinay, Rajnish, Muhammed Shihas S, Mohit Pahal, Mohit, Nitin, Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, Parvesh Bhainswal, Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh, K Hanumanthu, Adarsh T, Vijay Kumar, Aman Kadian, and Ravinder.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Suyog Baban Gaikar, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Manoj Gowda K, Akash Pikalmunde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Soleiman Pahlevani, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Girish Maruti Ernak, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Balaji D, Parveen Satpal, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Vinod Kumar, Sakthivel R, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

TEL Team News

Hamid Nader and Mohsen Jafari are not available.

Telugu Titans Probable 7

Vinay, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Siddharth Desai, Rajnish, Ravinder Pahal (C), and Vishal Bhardwaj.

BEN Team News

Soleiman Pahlevani is not available.

Bengal Warriors Probable 7

Maninder Singh (C), Ashish Sangwan, Balaji D/Manoj Gowda, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, and Girish Maruti.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Today PKL Match Prediction

Technically, this game will be between Telugu Titans’ defense and Bengal Warriors’ attack. The Titans defended decently in the previous game but their attack let them down. Siddharth Desai looked off-color on the night and the ‘Bahubali’ has to perform as per his reputation if the Titans want to register their first win of the season.

At the same time, the famed attacking trio of Bengal Warriors failed to get going in the previous fixture. Only Maninder Singh looked threatening, but he didn’t get any support from the other raiders. Deepak Hooda failed to open his account. The Warriors will have to bring their act together in attack to tackle the Titans’ defense.

Prediction: The Telugu Titans are likely to sneak a win against the Bengal Warriors.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

