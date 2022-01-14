Top 3 biggest wins in Pro Kabaddi history

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is one of the top sports leagues across the world. 12 franchises from cities across India are currently vying for the PKL trophy in the ongoing eighth edition.

The league began in 2014, with eight franchises, namely U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans, Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates.

Three years later, four new teams - UP Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers - joined the PKL. The Patna Pirates have been the most successful team with three title victories to their name.

One of the major reasons behind PKL's success has been the number of close matches. This season alone, fans have already witnessed 10 tied games. The concept of super tackle and do-or-die raid has made kabaddi interesting. Most matches are decided in the last five minutes only.

However, there have also been quite a few lop-sided matches in the league's history. While scoring 30 points in a kabaddi match is often enough for a win, fans have seen that teams manage to record victories by a margin of more than 30 points in some matches.

On that note, we will look at the three biggest wins in the Pro Kabaddi League history.

#3 39 points: Bengaluru Bulls 61 - 22 Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Co. blew away Dabang Delhi KC at the Grand Sheraton Hotel (Image: Pro Kabaddi/Facebook)

Dabang Delhi KC were the most impressive team in the first phase of PKL 8. They remained unbeaten in their first seven matches and suffered a close defeat against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their eighth game. Still, no one expected the Dabangs to lose by a margin of 39 points to the Bengaluru Bulls on January 12, 2022.

Delhi played the match without their star raider Naveen Kumar. His absence impacted the Dabangs a lot as their experienced players failed to get going. The likes of Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar and Ajay Thakur were humbled by Pawan Sehrawat and his men.

Bengaluru skipper Pawan led his team from the front with 27 points as the Bulls recorded a massive 61-22 win over Delhi.

#2 39 points: Patna Pirates 69-30 Haryana Steelers, PKL 2017

The Patna Pirates won their third title in 2017. On the road to their third trophy, they bulldozed debutants Haryana Steelers in the playoffs. The Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal, won the match by 69-30.

Skipper Pardeep stole the show with an eight-pointer raid in the match. Overall, he scored 34 raid points as the Pirates crushed the Haryana-based franchise by 39 points.

#1 40 points: Bengaluru Bulls 69-29 UP Yoddha, PKL 2017

Rohit Kumar led the Bengaluru Bulls from the front in their Season 5 match against UP Yoddha as the Bulls recorded a 64-24 victory. The 40-point win margin is the biggest in the entire PKL history.

Kumar scored 32 points for the Bulls in that contest. Fans should note that despite that big win, Bengaluru finished below UP Yoddha in the points table and missed out on a place in the playoffs that year.

