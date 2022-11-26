Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match 103, and telecast details

The UP Yoddhas will square off against the Patna Pirates in the 103rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Saturday, November 26. On that note, let’s take a look at the UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates match prediction.

Both teams are fighting hard to make it to the knockout round of the competition. The UP Yoddhas are currently placed in fourth position with eight wins and six losses from 16 games. Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates currently sit in eighth position with seven wins and as many losses from 17 games.

The UP Yoddhas have picked up the pace at just the right time this season as they have lost only once in their previous five games. They registered a convincing 35-31 victory over the Gujarat Giants in their previous fixture and will now look to take down three-time champions the Patna Pirates in their upcoming match.

The Patna Pirates, on the other hand, are struggling to play as a combined unit at the moment as they have only one win from their previous five games. They are coming off a humiliating 33-23 defeat against the Haryana Steelers in their previous fixture. They have a tough task ahead as they face an in-form UP Yoddhas in their upcoming fixture.

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 103

Date & Time: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: WLWWW

Patna Pirates: LWLTL

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Squad, PKL 2022

UP Yoddhas: Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep Sangwan, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Sumit Sangwan, Nitin Tomar, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Nehal B Sawal Desai, Abozar Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Mahipal Narwal, and Babu Murugesan.

Patna Pirates: Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Rohit, Abdul Insamam S, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, and Sagar Kumar.

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

UP Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

UP Yoddhas Probable 7

Pardeep Narwal (C), Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Mahipal, Rohit Tomar, Gurdeep, and Sumit.

PAT Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Neeraj Kumar (C), Sachin, Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Today PKL Match Prediction

Pardeep Narwal continued his fine form this season as the skipper scored nine crucial points in their previous win against the Gujarat Giants. He got the much-needed support from Rohit, who stood up in the absence of their star raider Surender Gill and registered an impressive super 10 in the game.

The Patna Pirates have failed to play as a combined unit in their previous few games. Rohit Gulia was the lone warrior for the team as the raider scored 11 points in their previous fixture against the Haryana Steelers. However, all the other players failed miserably and as a result, the team lost by a massive 10-point margin.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas are favorites to win the match.

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win this match? UP Yoddhas Patna Pirates 0 votes