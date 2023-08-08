Pro Kabaddi 2023: 5 players teams could regret not retaining

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 retention list came out yesterday (August 7). All 12 teams have announced their respective lists of retained players for the next edition of the PKL. Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and the consistent UP Yoddhas team have retained the majority of the players from their last season's squads.

However, the other 10 teams have let go of some big names before the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. While some releases were made because of the price tag, a few players also lost their contracts despite justifying their place in the squad last season. Their teams may now regret if other franchises secure those players' services at the auction.

In this listicle, we will look at the five players whom teams may regret not retaining for Pro Kabaddi 2023.

#1 Maninder Singh, Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors released their captain Maninder Singh ahead of the PKL 2023 Auction. The tall raider has made a name for himself with his consistent performances for the Kolkata-based franchise ever since he returned to the league in Season 5.

Singh led the Bengal Warriors to their maiden Pro Kabaddi championship in 2019. He scored around 200 points for the team in every season he has played for them. Yet, the Warriors have decided to release Maninder this year.

#2 Manjeet, Haryana Steelers

Manjeet was the only Haryana Steelers raider to finish in the top 10 of the raiders' leaderboard in the previous season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The all-rounder finished with 149 raid points in 22 matches to attain the ninth spot on the Most Raid Points list.

Haryana Steelers have retained K. Prapanjan over Manjeet in the raiding unit. It will be interesting to see if the Haryana-based franchise go hard for Manjeet at the auction or target another raider.

#3 Rohit Gulia, Patna Pirates

The combo of Sachin Tanwar and Rohit Gulia has worked well in the Pro Kabaddi League. They performed brilliantly for the Gujarat Giants in multiple seasons, and then, after they reunited at the Patna Pirates last season, both Sachin and Rohit finished in the top 10 of the Most Raid Points list.

While Patna Pirates have retained Sachin Tanwar, they have released Rohit Gulia. For the record, Rohit scored 148 raid points in just 19 matches last season to finish 10th on the raiders' leaderboard.

#4 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates have made some bold decisions ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 season. Along with Rohit Gulia, they have also released their star Iranian defender, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Mohammadreza finished second on the Most Tackle Points list last season with 84 tackle points in just 20 matches. Patna fans will be disappointed if the franchise fails to re-sign him at the auction.

#5 Vishal, Dabang Delhi KC

Vishal was the most successful defender from the Dabang Delhi KC squad in the last PKL season. The left cover defender earned 58 tackle points in 22 matches and supported the raiders to perfection.

While Delhi have retained the likes of Naveen Kumar and Vijay, they have released Vishal. It will be interesting to see if they try to buy Vishal back at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction.

