Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 players Haryana Steelers should target

Haryana Steelers have retained eight players in their squad ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. After failing to qualify for the playoffs last season, the Steelers have let go of their captain Joginder Narwal and star all-rounder Manjeet Dahiya.

K. Prapanjan and Vinay are the top names retained by Haryana in their raiding unit, while the team management has also retained Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit in the defense. Naveen, Monu, Harsh, and Sunny are the other names retained by the Steelers.

Over the last few seasons, the Haryana Steelers have played well in some games, but they have failed to maintain consistency, resulting in early eliminations. This year, the Steelers will aim to form a strong squad that helps them win their maiden Pro Kabaddi League championship.

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction will take place on September 8 and 9 in Mumbai. Ahead of the two-day auction, here's a look at the three names the Haryana Steelers should target for the new season.

#1 Haryana Steelers should target Girish Maruti Ernak

Girish Maruti Ernak is one of the most successful defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League history. The corner defender has made a name for himself with his consistent performances for the various franchises that he has played for in the PKL. Ernak holds the fourth position in the list of players with the most tackle points in the league.

Haryana Steelers have released Joginder Narwal and Nitin Rawal from their squad. They need an experienced name for their corner position in the defense. Someone like Girish Maruti Ernak, who has been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League since the first season can prove to be a game-changer for the Haryana-based franchise.

Ernak can also be a captaincy option for the Steelers. He has a ton of experience under his belt.

#2 Haryana Steelers should go after Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors have surprised a lot of kabaddi fans by releasing Maninder Singh before the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. Singh was the most consistent performer for the Warriors in the last five seasons, but they have released him now.

Haryana should look to buy Singh's services because he is a proven match-winner. He has a habit of scoring a Super 10 in almost every game. Plus, Singh has also captained the Bengal Warriors in the past. If the Steelers want a top raider to lead their side, they should target Maninder.

#3 Haryana Steelers can think of signing Abhishek Singh

Abhishek Singh was a top raider for U Mumba in PKL Season 8, but he struggled while playing for the Telugu Titans last season. Due to fitness issues, Abhishek could not play regularly, and whenever he played, he was inconsistent.

If Singh proves his fitness, the Steelers should think of roping him in at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. He led U Mumba's raid attack in the past, and the Steelers need a lead raider as well.

Considering that he did not perform well last season, Haryana can even snap him up for a bargain deal at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction.