Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 raiders who might fetch the highest bids

Celebrated by fans as the heartbeat of Indian sports, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has become a phenomenon, weaving its way into the nation's sporting fabric.

With each season, PKL delivers exhilarating moments, illustrating the skills and abilities of athletes and the spirit of intense competition. Now, as PKL Season 10 looms on the horizon, the anticipation is palpable.

The league, which has consistently raised the bar of kabaddi entertainment, is set to kick off its latest edition with a bang, commencing with the highly anticipated auctions on 9th and 10th October 2023. On that note, let's look at three raiders who might fetch the highest bids.

#1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will be the hot property in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi auction

Pawan Kumar, dubbed the 'High-flyer' in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has left an indelible mark with his outstanding performance. He boasts an impressive record of 1037 points in 105 matches, showcasing his dominance on the mat.

Pawan Kumar's consistency has made him one of the best performers in the league, and his pivotal role in Bengaluru Bulls' title win in season 6 is a testament to his game-changing abilities. His exceptional skills led to him being auctioned for a record-breaking INR 2.26 crore by Tamil Thalaivas, a deal that created significant buzz in the Pro Kabaddi circles.

However, Pawan Kumar's journey faced a setback when he suffered a debilitating injury that sidelined him for the entire season with Tamil Thalaivas. Despite the setback, he made a triumphant return in the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. Scoring 45 points, he emerged as the top scorer in the tournament, reaffirming his prowess on the international stage.

Furthermore, his leadership qualities were acknowledged as he captained the Indian squad at the Asian Games 2023, contributing crucial points to the team's success. Given that, he might be the hot property in the upcoming auction and is more likely to be the most expensive buy.

#2 Maninder Singh

Another stalwart in the PKL arena is Maninder Singh, who has carved a niche for himself as one of the league's best raiders. With an impressive tally of 1231 raid points in 122 matches, Maninder holds the second position in the all-time points scorer list of PKL.

His consistency shines through, evident in his remarkable performance with Bengal Warriors, where he scored over 200 points in the last five seasons. Maninder's exceptional form was highlighted in season 9, where he amassed 240 raid points.

However, Manindar Singh was released by Bengal Warriors ahead of the season 10 auction. This surprising move raised eyebrows among PKL enthusiasts, considering Singh's proven abilities and wealth of experience.

His contributions to the Indian team in major tournaments, including World Cups and Asian Games, have further solidified his reputation as a top-tier raider. With his robust physique and impressive pace, Singh remains a valuable asset and a potential game-changer for any PKL side in the upcoming season.

#3 Vikas Kandola

Vikas Kandola, a talented 24-year-old raider hailing from Haryana, has also been a force to be reckoned with in the Pro Kabaddi arena. Kandola's agility and speed makes him a formidable raider.

His leadership skills were evident when he captained the Haryana Steelers team for four years, scoring an impressive 610 raid points. It showcased his versatility and adaptability on the mat. He made a switch to Bengaluru Bulls for INR 1.7 crores in the season 9 auction.

Despite his good raiding skills, Vikas Kandola faced a challenging season 9, where his performance dipped below expectations, failing to justify his price tag. He played 20 matches in the previous season and scored 150 raid points.

However, Kandola's undeniable talent and past achievements make him a player to watch out for in the upcoming PKL season, as he aims to reclaim his status as one of the league's top raiders.