Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 Teams which need a lead raider 

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction will take place on September 8 and 9 in Mumbai. The two-day event will see a lot of talented kabaddi players' names go under the hammer.

Several new players would have registered themselves for the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. Apart from that, the players who lost their contracts ahead of the 10th PKL season will also feature in the auction.

The organizers of PKL gave a chance to every team to announce their respective lists of retained players ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. The majority of the teams have retained their core group of players, but the following three franchises have let go of their top raiders, meaning they will have to hunt for a lead raider at the Pro Kabaddi auction.

#1 Haryana Steelers will hunt for a raider at Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction

Haryana Steelers have let go of Manjeet Dahiya, who led their raid attack in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Despite finishing in the Top 10 of the Most Raid Points list, Manjeet did not receive a place in the list of players retained by the Steelers.

The Haryana-based franchise have retained K Prapanjan in their raiding unit. Prapanjan can play the role of the lead raider, but he has performed better when his role is to support the other raiders. Hence, the Steelers will look for a lead raider at the auction.

Former Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Khandola is in the auction pool this year. Perhaps, the Steelers can try to re-sign him at the auction.

#2 Telugu Titans are in desperate need of a lead raider ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction

Telugu Titans have failed to impress the fans in the last few seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. Ever since Rahul Chaudhari left the franchise, the Titans have struggled to make an impact.

Siddharth Desai did a decent job as the team's new lead raider after Rahul's exit but injury issues did not allow him to play regularly for the franchise. The Titans signed Abhishek Singh and Monu Goyat last year, but both raiders failed to impress.

The Titans have decided to revamp their raiding unit ahead of the 10th PKL season. They will have to find a big name from the list of raiders who can form a solid partnership with Rajnish Dalal and Vinay.

#3 U Mumba may target a top raider to lead their attack

U Mumba have retained six raiders, namely Jai Bhagwan, Heiderali Ekrami, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Rupesh and Sachin ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. The season two champions need an experienced name, who can lead these youngsters in the raid attack.

Jai Bhagwan was quite impressive last season. U Mumba can entrust him with the responsibility of leading the raid attack, but the team management should try to sign a big name at the auction first. If they fail to do so, they can ask Bhagwan to lead the raiding unit in the 10th edition of the PKL.