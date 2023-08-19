Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 teams which should target Vikash Kandola

Bengaluru Bulls have released Vikash Kandola ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. Kandola, who earned a massive deal worth ₹1.7 crore from the Bulls at the last auction, could not live up to the expectations. He earned 139 points in 24 matches.

A majority of the fans expected Vikash Kandola to play the lead raider's role for the Bengaluru Bulls, just like he did for the Haryana Steelers. However, Kandola could not get going and eventually ended up playing the secondary raider's role to Bharat Hooda.

Vikash Kandola will aim to bounce back in the upcoming PKL season. He will be keen to cross the 150 raid points mark again, having finished with 180 or more points in the first two seasons of his career.

Before Vikash's name goes under the hammer at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction on September 8 and 9, here's a look at the three teams which can target him.

#1 Telugu Titans are likely to target Vikash Kandola

Telugu Titans have struggled to perform well in the last four seasons. They have remained in the bottom half of the points table. Despite assembling one of their best squads in Pro Kabaddi League history last season, the Titans took the wooden spoon home.

The Titans have one of the biggest fanbases in Pro Kabaddi League, and the team owners will aim to form a better squad this year at the auction. They have let go of their star raiders Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, and Siddharth Desai ahead of the new season.

Since the Titans will enter the auction with a lot of money in their purse, they can go hard for a player like Vikash Kandola. They will not only get a reliable raider in Vikash but the Titans will also add a captaincy option to their squad.

#2 Haryana Steelers can bring back Vikash Kandola

Haryana Steelers raised quite a few eyebrows when they released Kandola from their squad ahead of the previous season. Kandola scored 195 points for the Steelers in his debut season in 2019. Next, in 2021, he earned 180 points in 22 matches.

In Kandola's absence, the Steelers failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. The team management has only retained K Prapanjan in the raiding unit and they need some big guns. Someone like Kandola, who has done well for the Haryana-based franchise in the past, can be a fantastic addition.

#3 Bengaluru Bulls can re-sign Vikash Kandola

Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat is known for backing his players and bringing the best out of them. It looks like the Bengaluru-based franchise may have let go of Vikash because of his hefty price tag.

The Bulls may try to sign Vikash for a cheaper price at this year's Pro Kabaddi Auction. He is a proven match-winner. Although he did not have the best season of his career with the Bulls, he still helped them win a few matches with his brilliant raiding. Hence, the Bulls can target him.