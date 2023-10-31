Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 5 players who earned less than their 2022 PKL price

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of Indian sports, capturing the hearts of fans with its electrifying matches and showcasing young talents. The much-awaited PKL 2023 auction brought about notable changes in team rosters and player price valuations.

While anticipation ran high, this year’s auction also highlighted a stark reality. While several players saw their market values soar, a handful experienced a decline, underscoring the league’s discerning evaluation of talent. Amidst the excitement and contrast, let's look at five players who faced a significant drop compared to their previous price.

#1 Vikas Khandola

In the 2022 auction, Vikas Khandola emerged as a hot property, bagging a colossal 1.7 crores. His consistency in previous seasons, particularly with Haryana Steelers, propelled him into the spotlight. However, his stint with Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 9 did not live up to expectations. With 130 points in 24 matches, he failed to meet the fanfare, leading to his release.

In the subsequent auction, his value plummeted to 55.25 lakhs, a stark contrast to his previous price tag. Bengaluru Bulls, using the FBM card, had no choice but to retain him, highlighting the vast gap between his perceived and actual worth in the 2023 auction.

#2 Guman Singh

Guman Singh's story follows a similar trajectory. He had a standout season in PKL 8, scoring 97 points for Patna Pirates 8, which earned him a staggering 1.2 crores with U Mumba. However, injuries marred his 2022 season, limiting his impact.

Despite a brief comeback, his contribution remained lacklustre, tallying 137 points overall. In the 2023 auction, he returned to U Mumba (FBM) but at a significantly reduced price of 85 lakhs, shedding light on the pragmatic approach adopted by teams.

#3 Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Mohammad Nabibakhsh, an Iranian all-rounder, was instrumental in Bengal Warriors' title-winning campaign in season 7, scoring 125 points and showcasing excellent reading & defensive skills. He was picked up by Puneri Paltan for a whopping 87 lakhs in 2022.

Despite his potential, his 2022 season with Puneri Paltan was disappointing, managing only 35 points. This sharp decline led to his acquisition by Gujarat Giants for a mere 22 lakhs in the PKL season 10 auction.

#4 Surjeet Singh

Surjeet Singh, a seasoned defender, had an impressive track record, amassing more than 250 tackle points in his PKL career. He was picked up by Telugu Titans for 50 lakhs in 2022 PKL auction.

However, his 2022 season with Telugu Titans saw a significant dip in form. With only 17 tackle points, he failed to deliver as per his reputation, leading to his release. He was subsequently picked up by Bengaluru Bulls for a nominal 14.2 lakhs in the 2023 auction, a substantial reduction from his 50 lakhs price tag in 2022.

#5 Abhishek Singh

Abhishek Singh, a promising raider, had two successful seasons with U Mumba in PKL 6 and 7, scoring more than 150 raid points in each edition. He was bought by Telugu Titans for a hefty price of 60 lakhs

However, his 2022 season with Telugu Titans was underwhelming, managing only 50 points. This decline in form led to his acquisition by Bengaluru Bulls for a mere 14 lakhs in the 2023 auction.