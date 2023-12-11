Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 19, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with UP Yoddhas in the 19th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will be hosting this exciting clash on Monday, December 11.

Bengaluru Bulls are currently having a horrible season as they have lost four games in a row, including a 32-38 loss against the Haryana Steelers in their first home game of the season. With four consecutive losses, the team is currently languishing in the bottom half of the points table at 11th place with four points.

UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, will be high on confidence as they registered a dominating 48-33 win over Telugu Titans in their previous game. With two consecutive wins, the Pardeep Narwal-led side is currently placed third in the points table with 11 points.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas, 19th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 11, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): L L L L

UP Yoddhas (UP): W W L

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Player Squads

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh

UP Yoddhas (UP): Gulveer Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh, Kiran Magar, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvic Wanjala, and Samuel Wafula

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Expected Playing

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman, Surjeet Singh, Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Vishal and Neeraj Narwal

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (c), Surender Gill, Nitin Panwar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep and Vijay Malik

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Match Prediction

Surender Gill single-handedly destroyed the defensive unit of the Telugu Titans as he notched up 14 raid points in the previous game. He received brilliant support from Nitish Kumar, Nitin Panwar and Sumit as the defenders picked up four points apiece. The team will be eyeing a hat-trick of wins in the upcoming fixture.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have failed to play as a combined unit so far. Bharat was the lone warrior for the team against Haryana as he picked up 14 points in the game. He will be hoping for some more support from the other raiders, if they wish to take down an in-form UP Yoddhas in the next game.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win the match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda