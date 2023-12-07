Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates: 3 Player battles to watch out for 

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the 11th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on December 7.

Gujarat Giants are currently riding high on confidence after three consecutive victories in front of their enthusiastic home crowd. They are currently positioned at the top of the standings with 15 points. Under the astute coaching of Ram Mehar Singh, the Giants aim to continue their unbeaten streak in the home leg and strive for their first-ever trophy.

Patna Pirates are relishing the afterglow of a commanding 50-28 victory against Telugu Titans. With new coach Narender Redhu at the helm, they are determined to stage a comeback after a lackluster performance in PKL 9, setting their sights on clinching their fourth silverware.

On that note, let's delve into the three-player battles that are set to unfold in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Fazel Atrachali

The first marquee battle pits the in-form raider Sachin Tanwar of Patna Pirates against the defensive stalwart and Gujarat Giants captain Fazel Atrachali.

Fazel has been a force to reckon with in the defensive lineup, amassing eight tackle points in the three matches so far. The left corner defender's accurate tackles, strong physique, and calm demeanour have made him a pillar for Gujarat. The Iranian has also been very successful in the super tackle scenarios.

Fazel Atrachali in action (PC: PKL)

On the other side is Sachin Tanwar, who showcased his brilliance in the opening match against Telugu Titans with 14 raid points and an impressive strike rate. Known for his swift movements, excellent reflexes, and technical ability to come out well in do-or-die situations, Sachin has been a consistent performer for Patna Pirates in the raiding department over the last two seasons.

#2 Sonu Jaglan vs Ankit

The second player battle features the impressive raider Sonu Jaglan of Gujarat Giants against Patna Pirates' new defensive recruit, Ankit.

Sonu Jaglan has been a revelation for the Giants, notching up 32 raid points in three matches, including two Super 10s and three Super raids. His agility, speed, and consistency against top defenders make him a significant threat.

Charged with containing Sonu will be Ankit, who was secured by Patna Pirates for ₹30 lakhs. Ankit has shown great promise against Telugu Titans, securing five tackle points in seven attempts and winning crucial head-to-head battles.

As he aims to fill the void left by Mohammadreza Shadlou, Ankit has the opportunity to emerge as a new poster boy for Patna Pirates.

#3 Manjeet Dahiya vs Sombir

Patna Pirates' Manjeet Dahiya, who is coming off a good first match with seven raid points against Telugu Titans, will face off against the consistent force in Gujarat Giants' defense, Sombir.

Manjeet's tall stature, stretched arms and legs, coupled with a swift composure, make him a reliable asset, especially after being the best performer for Haryana Steelers in the previous season.

Sombir, on the other hand, has been a steady force for the Giants, amassing eight tackle points in three matches. His defensive prowess and ability to handle raiders make him a crucial player in Gujarat's lineup.