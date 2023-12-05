Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba: 3 player battles to watch out for

The seventh match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 will happen tonight in Ahmedabad, where home team Gujarat Giants will take on season two champions U Mumba. Both teams have started their PKL 10 campaigns with a win.

The Gujarat Giants won the first two matches of their home leg against the Telugu Titans and the Bengaluru Bulls, while U Mumba are coming off a three-point win over the UP Yoddhas in their opening encounter.

The Giants will be keen to complete a hat-trick of victories in front of their home fans. On the other side, U Mumba will try to end Gujarat's winning run. Before the big game gets underway in Ahmedabad, here's a list of the three-player battles to watch out for in this Pro Kabaddi League match.

#1 Fazel Atrachali vs Mohammadamir Zafardanesh

Gujarat Giants captain Fazel Atrachali plays in the left corner for his team. Atrachali is the most successful defender in Pro Kabaddi League history, and he has started his PKL 10 campaign on an impressive note as well.

The Gujarat skipper will face a new challenge in Pro Kabaddi tonight as he will go up against his compatriot from Iran, Mohammadamir Zafardanesh. Mohammadamir is a right raider, and he is in good form, having scored a Super 10 on his debut against the UP Yoddhas.

The battle between Iran's rising star and the established match-winner should be an exciting one. It would not be wrong to say that the winner of this battle may also end up winning the match tonight.

#2 Sonu Jaglan vs Girish Ernak

Sonu Jaglan has been the top performer for the Gujarat Giants in the raiding department. He came in as a substitute in the first two matches and scored a Super 10 in both of them. The Gujarat Giants team management will likely name him in their playing seven tonight.

Jaglan is a right raider, meaning he will have to take care of U Mumba's left corner defender, Girish Ernak. The veteran defender is playing the 10th PKL season of his career. He is known for his ankle holds in PKL.

Speaking with Sportskeeda before the Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match, Girish said:

"We have made some strategies already. Gujarat Giants have a good squad. Even our team is good. I think it will be a great match. The team which follows its plans and strategies will win."

#3 Rakesh Sungroya vs Surinder Singh

Rakesh Sungroya has been a consistent raider for the Gujarat Giants in the last few editions of the Pro Kabaddi League. Sonu Jaglan's performances have overshadowed Rakesh so far in PKL 10, but U Mumba captain Surinder Singh should not make the mistake of underestimating the Gujarat Giants captain.

Rakesh is a right raider, and he will likely target the right cover defender of U Mumba, Surinder Singh. The U Mumba skipper is known for his advanced tackle attempts. It will be exciting to see which player comes out on top in the clash between Gujarat's ace raider and U Mumba's captain.