Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants: 3 player battles to watch out for

Gujarat Giants prepare to take on Haryana Steelers in the 101st match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 2 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 pm IST.

As of now, Gujarat Giants sit sixth on the points table with nine wins and seven losses, while Haryana Steelers are fifth with nine wins, six losses, and one tie.

Gujarat Giants head into this clash after a defeat against Patna Pirates, while the Steelers secured a win against Bengal Warriors in their last outing. With both teams eyeing crucial points for playoffs, the stage is set for a competitive battle on the kabaddi mat.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Vinay vs Fazel Atrachali

Vinay has emerged as a standout revelation for the Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. With 109 raid points in 16 matches, he has showcased consistent performance and has been instrumental in leading the team's raiding efforts.

On the defensive front, Fazel Atrachali has been a stalwart presence for the Gujarat Giants. Despite a somewhat on-and-off season, Fazel has managed to tally 39 tackle points in 16 matches.

Known for his sturdy defending and astute leadership qualities, Fazel brings a wealth of experience to the game and his presence on the mat instils confidence in the Giants' defense.

#2 Mohit Nandal vs Sonu

Mohit Nandal has been a force to reckon with for the Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. With 50 tackle points in 16 games, he has displayed excellent form and consistency, establishing himself as a key asset in the team's defensive lineup.

Mohit Nandal's ability to effectively partner in the covers and contribute to the team's defensive strategy has been crucial to the Steelers' success.

On the raiding front, Sonu has shown promise for the Gujarat Giants, accumulating 77 raid points in 14 games. While he has had a decent run and displayed good consistency, there is room for improvement. Sonu needs to step up his performance to further elevate his team's raiding prowess.

#3 Jaideep vs Rakesh

Jaideep has been steering the Haryana Steelers effectively as their captain, showcasing a good run with 48 tackle points in 16 matches. He excels particularly in super tackle scenarios, demonstrating his ability to turn the tide in critical moments.

On the other hand, Rakesh has put up a decent performance for the Gujarat Giants, amassing 76 raid points in 15 games. However, there's room for improvement, and he needs to elevate his game to make a more significant impact for the Giants.