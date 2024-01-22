Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors: 3 player battles to watch out for

A riveting encounter awaits as Jaipur Pink Panthers go head-to-head with Bengal Warriors in Match 84 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 10. The clash is scheduled for January 22 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, with the action kicking off at 08:00 pm IST.

Jaipur Pink Panthers come into this fixture with the wind in their sails, securing a convincing 37-27 win against Haryana Steelers for their 10th victory of the season. Their stellar form has propelled them to the summit of the PKL 10 points table, boasting an impressive record of 10 wins, two losses, and two ties, accumulating a total of 58 points.

On the opposing side, Bengal Warriors enter the contest fresh from a triumph against Bengaluru Bulls, where they displayed resilience and strategic prowess in a 35-29 victory. Currently standing in sixth place with six wins, five losses, and two ties, Bengal Warriors aim to make a significant move up the standings with a strong performance against the table-toppers.

Examining their past encounters, Bengal Warriors have the edge in the head-to-head record with 10 wins against Jaipur Pink Panthers' six victories in 17 matches. The most recent meeting between these teams ended in a 28-28 draw earlier in Season 10, adding an extra layer of anticipation to this upcoming clash.

On that note. let's look at three player battles to watch out for:

#1 Arjun Deshwal vs Shubham Shinde

Arjun Deshwal currently leads the raiding charts in the ongoing season, exhibiting exceptional form with an impressive tally of 157 raid points in 14 matches. His remarkable consistency and skilful play have established him as a standout performer.

Recognized for his agility and swift raids, Deshwal, last year's MVP, has set his sights on retaining the title. He has played a pivotal role in Jaipur's unbeaten streak, underscoring his significance in the team's success.

On the defensive end, Shubham Shinde of Bengal Warriors stands out as a good defender and displays strong leadership on the mat. Throughout the season, Shubham Shinde has shown notable development in his skills and physicality.

With 47 tackle points in 13 matches, he is a skilful and effective defender for the Bengal Warriors, contributing significantly to the team's defensive prowess.

#2 Maninder Singh vs Ankush

Maninder Singh has stood as the linchpin of Bengal Warriors since Season 5, displaying impressive consistency across the years. In the current campaign, he has been particularly instrumental, amassing 120 raid points in 12 matches, including six Super 10s.

Maninder Singh's skilful play, blended with physicality and smartness on the mat, makes him a formidable force for Bengal Warriors.

On the defensive front, Ankush, the young gun for Jaipur Pink Panthers, has been a trailblazer. Following a standout performance as the best defender last year, Ankush continues to show promise in the current season.

With 45 tackle points in 14 matches, he excels at ankle holds and demonstrates strategic intelligence on the mat. Ankush's skills and smart defensive play contribute significantly to the Jaipur Pink Panthers' efforts in the league.

#3 Nitin Kumar vs Reza Mirbhagheri

Nitin Kumar is enjoying a dream debut season with Bengal Warriors, amassing 90 raid points in 11 matches. His agility and quick raiding style make him a potent force on the mat, providing valuable support to Maninder Singh. Nitin Kumar proves to be a reliable and dynamic asset for the Bengal side, making him a good bet for the team.

On the defensive end, facing Nitin Kumar will be Reza Mirbagheri, the Iranian international, who has accumulated 37 tackle points in 13 matches. Demonstrating remarkable form, Mirbagheri, a sturdy defender, intelligent play on the mat. His instrumental role in Jaipur Pink Panthers' recent victories highlights his key contribution to the team's success.