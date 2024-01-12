Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL Match 67, and telecast details

The 67th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match will see the Jaipur Pink Panthers clash against Telugu Titans in the opening game of the Jaipur leg at the SMS Indoor Stadium on Friday, January 12.

Defending champions, Panthers have had a solid run in their last five games, winning four of them with one draw. They beat U Mumba in their previous outing by a 41-31 margin.

Arjun Deshwal became the first raider to cross 100 raid points in PKL 10, as he amassed 17 raid points against the Titans. Ankush and Reza Mirbagheri were solid in the defense, picking up 5 and 4 tackle points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the story continues to be a sorry one for the Telugu Titans. They suffered a 26-46 hammering against the Bengal Warriors in their last fixture.

Captain Pawan Sehrawat with 11 raid points and Sandeep Dhull with four tackle points were their only positives. The Titans have lost 10 out of their 11 games with just a solitary win.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, Match 67, PKL 2023

Date: January 12, 2024, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W T W W

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L L L L

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Player Squads

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish, Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Robin Chaudhary, Sandeep Dhull, Parvesh Bhainswal, Gaurav Dahiya, Ankit, Mohit Narwal, Nitin, Ajit Pawar, Mohit, Milad Jabbari, Sanjeevi S, Hamid Nader, Shankar Gadai, Omkar R

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Expected Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith, Bhavani Rajput, Lucky Sharma/Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Kumar (C), Nitin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sanjeevi S/Shankar Gadai, Robin Chaudhary, Mohit, Sandeep Dhull

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans have met on 17 occasions in PKL so far. Both teams have won eight matches each with one game ending in a tie.

However, Jaipur Pink Panthers are performing well this season, currently occupying the fourth position on the points table. On the other hand, Telugu Titans have struggled in this PKL season and languish at the very bottom of the table.

Looking at the current form of both teams, Jaipur are unbeaten in their last five games with four wins whereas Telugu Titans have lost all five games. The Pink Panthers will look to continue their top run against a struggling Telugu Titans.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win the match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda