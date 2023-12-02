Pro Kabaddi 2023: List of all PKL winners from Season 1 to 9

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gears up for its historic 10th edition, fans and enthusiasts are reminiscing about the incredible journey this league has had since its inception in 2014.

PKL, which has become a phenomenon, has not only transformed the lives of many within the kabaddi fraternity but has given fans a sport they can truly call their own. The origins of kabaddi, believed to have roots in Maharashtra or Tamil Nadu, have seen the sport grow exponentially over the past decade.

From eight teams in its inaugural season to 12 teams by Season 5, the PKL has constantly evolved, captivating the hearts of millions. Scheduled to kick off on December 2, the 10th edition promises to be a celebration of kabaddi like never before.

The league stage matches will be played from December 2, 2023, to February 21, 2024. As we eagerly anticipate the upcoming season, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit the past champions who have left an indelible mark on the Pro Kabaddi League.

#1 Jaipur Pink Panthers - Season 1 Champions (2014)

The inaugural season saw the Jaipur Pink Panthers emerge as the champions, despite losing the opening match. Led by their prolific raider Maninder Singh, the Pink Panthers showcased remarkable consistency, winning 10 out of 14 league games.

In the final, they defeated U Mumba 35-24, with Maninder Singh's outstanding performance securing their place in history.

#2 U Mumba - Season 2 Champions (2015)

Season 2 witnessed U Mumba's dominance as they clinched the title by defeating the Bengaluru Bulls in a thrilling finale. Shabeer Bappu's Super Raid in the dying minutes sealed the deal for U Mumba.

The Mumbai-based side finished the season with the most tackle points and the best average tackles per match.

#3 Patna Pirates - Seasons 3, 4, and 5 Champions (2016-2018)

The Patna Pirates, led by the sensational Pardeep Narwal, etched their name in history by clinching three consecutive titles. Season 3 marked their maiden triumph, defeating U Mumba 31-28 in the final.

Pardeep's heroics continued in Seasons 4 and 5, making them the first team to secure back-to-back titles and eventually completing a hat-trick.

#4 Bengaluru Bulls - Season 6 Champions (2018)

Bengaluru Bulls clinched their maiden title in Season 6. The side was led by Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat emerged as the tournament's MVP. Pawan Sehrawat's spectacular performance in the final against Gujarat Giants secured the championship for the Bulls with a 38-33 victory.

#5 Bengal Warriors - Season 7 Champions (2019)

In Season 7, the Bengal Warriors emerged victorious, showcasing a collective effort to secure their first PKL title. Despite the absence of their captain and lead raider Maninder Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh stepped up in the final. He led the side to a 39-34 victory over Dabang Delhi.

#6 Dabang Delhi - Season 8 Champions (2021)

The eighth season saw Dabang Delhi claim their maiden title. The Delhi-based side edged past Patna Pirates in a nail-biting final. Naveen Kumar's exceptional raiding prowess, along with Vijay's contribution, secured a historic 37-36 win for Delhi.

#7 Jaipur Pink Panthers - Season 9 Champions (2022)

In the most recent edition, Jaipur Pink Panthers secured their second title. The Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the final. Captain Sunil Kumar's High 5 and stellar performances from Arjun Deshwal and Ajith Kumar in the offense played a crucial role in their triumph.

As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) enters into its 10th season, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this enthralling journey, where new heroes will emerge, and the legacy of Kabaddi will continue to captivate audiences worldwide.