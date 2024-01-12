Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL Match 68, and telecast details

Punderi Paltan will face Gujarat Giants at the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) 2023 on Friday, January 12, 2024 in the second game of the Jaipur leg at the SMS Indoor Stadium.

Puneri Paltan are the team to beat this season as they sit at the top of the points table. They have won nine out of their 10 matches so far. Puneri Paltan beat the Tamil Thalaivas by a 29-26 margin in their previous match. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh top-scored with three raid and five tackle points. Gaurav Khatri picked up six tackle points.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants are placed third on the PKL 10 points table ahead of this clash. The Giants defeated the Telugu Titans with a scoreline of 37-30. Deepak Singh was magnificent in defense with nine tackle points while Rakesh picked up a Super 10 with his brilliant raiding. The Giants have seven wins and four defeats from 11 games thus far.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, Match 68, PKL 2023

Date: January 12, 2024, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W W W

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W W W L W

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Player Squads

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Shinde, Nitin R, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattatray Adhavade, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Ahmed Enamdar, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, Narender Hooda, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, and Nitin, GB More

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Expected Playing 7

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Mustafa Inamdar (C), Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Guarav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (C), Parteek Dahiya, Deepak Singh, Rakesh, Mohammad Nabinakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Sonu

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants have played each other 12 times in PKL. Gujarat Giants have been the dominant side with eight wins while Puneri Paltan have won three games with one ending in a tie.

Puneri Paltan are in serious form, having won all of their last five matches. Both their raiders and defenders are performing as a unit. The Gujarat Giants have four wins and a defeat out of their last five games. The Giants have also come together well as a unit this PKL season.

This is expected to be a cracking contest between two top teams this season. Puneri Paltan will aim to continue their winning run while the Giants will be eager to keep up their momentum as well.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win the match.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda