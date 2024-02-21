Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 131, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas will lock horns in the 131st match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula on Wednesday.

Puneri Paltan defeated the home team, Haryana Steelers, in the previous game 51-36. Mohit Goyat was their super-sub who rescued his team twice when they were on the verge of an all-out. He scored eight raid points and also executed three successful tackles, including one Super tackle. Mohammadreza Shadlu also claimed a High-5.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas faced their 16th loss against Gujarat Giants in the last match. Gagana Gowda missed his Super-10 by a point, while defender Hitesh bagged seven tackle points from five successful tackles, including two Super tackles.

Both Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddhas have had a contrasting season. However, they will be aiming to finish the tournament on a positive note.

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas, Match 131, PKL 2023

Date: February 21, 2024, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W W T

UP Yoddhas (UP): L L L L W

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Player Squads

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, and Hardeep.

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Sumit, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Kiran Laxman Magar, and Nitin Panwar.

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Expected Playing 7

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Mohammadreza Shadlou (C), Gaurav Khatri, Vahid RezaEimehr, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aslam Inamdar/Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, and Pankaj Mohite.

UP Yoddhas (UP): Sumit (C), Ashu Singh, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh, Mahipal, Gagana Gowda, and Gulveer Singh.

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Match Prediction

UP Yoddhas have an upper hand over Puneri Paltan in the head-to-head games, winning six and losing five. However, the Paltan are currently in exceptional form and are strongly favored in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win.

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda