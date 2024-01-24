Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: 3 player battles to watch out for

In a clash that marks the conclusion of their home leg, Telugu Titans are set to face a formidable challenge from the resurgent Tamil Thalaivas in the 88th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on January 24. The match is scheduled to commence at 09:00 pm IST at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Telugu Titans currently find themselves in the 12th position on the PKL Season 10 points table, having won two matches and suffered 13 losses, accumulating 16 points. The Titans enter this contest on the back of a defeat against Haryana Steelers, where they lost 30-37, marking their 13th loss in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are coming off a thumping 45-28 win against Bengaluru Bulls. Tamil Thalaivas occupy the 10th spot with 30 points, registering five wins and nine losses.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat vs Sahil Gulia

Pawan Kumar, while delivering an individually stellar performance, has faced challenges in meeting the team requirements for Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. With an impressive record of 132 raid points in 14 matches, Pawan Kumar has showcased his raiding prowess.

However, despite his noteworthy individual achievements, the team's overall improvement has not been evident.

On the defensive end, Sahil Gulia has maintained good form for the Tamil Thalaivas. With 50 tackle points in 14 matches, Sahil Gulia has demonstrated a combination of strong physique and strategic acumen on the mat. His consistent performances highlight his effectiveness in defensive scenarios.

#2 Ajinkya Pawar vs Sandeep Dhull

Ajinkya Pawar has had a commendable run for Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, amassing 97 raid points in 14 matches. Displaying good skills, Ajinkya Pawar has proven to be effective, particularly excelling in do-or-die scenarios. Notably, he has displayed consistent performances against the Telugu Titans in the last three matches.

On the defensive front, Sandeep Dhull has contributed to the Telugu Titans' campaign with 35 tackle points in 13 matches. While his performance may be deemed decent, Dhull's efforts in the defensive lineup have added value to the team's overall strategy.

#3 Sanjeevi vs Sagar Rathee

Sanjeevi, despite not being in the spotlight as the best, has showcased effectiveness with the limited opportunities he's received. Participating actively in both raiding and defending, he has accumulated 29 raid points in 12 matches. With the potential to shine if given more chances, Sanjeevi adds versatility to the team's gameplay.

On the defensive end, Sagar has had a stellar campaign for Tamil Thalaivas. With an impressive tally of 50 tackle points in 13 games, he has elevated his game and exhibited fearlessness in taking on opponents. Sagar's contributions have been significant in bolstering the team's defensive capabilities.