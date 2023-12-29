Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL Match 46, and telecast details

UP Yoddhas will be up against the Bengaluru Bulls in the 46th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida will play host to this exciting clash on Friday, December 29.

UP Yoddhas have had a disappointing season so far, winning just once in their previous five games, including a 38-30 defeat against the Gujarat Giants in their previous outing.

The Pardeep Narwal-led side will be hoping for a change in fortunes in their home leg, as they are currently placed 10th in the points table with 15 points, having won just two of their seven games so far.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have lost just once in their previous four games, including a 33-31 victory over the Telugu Titans in a nail-biting game last time around.

With three wins and five losses, the Bangalore-based franchise is currently placed eighth in the points table with 19 points from eight games.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls, 46th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 29, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2023

UP Yoddhas (UP): L L T L W

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W L W W L

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Player Squads

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh, Kiran Magar, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvic Wanjala, Samuel Wafula, Gulveer Singh

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Expected Playing 7

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (c), Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep and Ashu Singh

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman, Surjeet Singh, Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Vishal and Neeraj Narwal

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction

Pardeep Narwal's form is the major area of concern for the UP Yoddhas right now. Surender Gill was the lone warrior for the team against the Gujarat Giants, as he scored an impressive 13 raid points in the game. But he needs more support from his teammates.

Surjeet Singh destroyed the raiding department of the Telugu Titans as the veteran defender single-handedly notched up seven points in defence. However, Bharat and Vikash Khandola supported him well and picked up six and five points, respectively.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win the match.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

