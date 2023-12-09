Pro Kabaddi 2023, UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans: 3 player battles to watch out for 

In a clash of heavyweights, the Pardeep Narwal-led UP Yoddhas will take on the Pawan Kumar-led Telugu Titans in Match 15 of PKL 10 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on December 9.

UP Yoddhas, after a setback in their first match against U Mumba, bounced back strongly, defeating Haryana Steelers with a dominating 57-27 scoreline. The collective performance of the team was impressive, setting the stage for a promising start to the new campaign.

As they aim to extend their winning run, UP Yoddhas will rely on the prowess of their star raider, Pardeep Narwal.

On the flip side, Telugu Titans have faced a challenging start to their PKL 10 journey, losing both of their opening matches. The team fell to Gujarat in their first encounter and suffered another defeat against Patna Pirates in the subsequent match.

Captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat shoulders the responsibility of rallying the team, bringing coordination and strategy to secure crucial victories.

On that note, here are three player battles to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Pardeep Narwal vs Sandeep Dhull

Pardeep Narwal, PKL's all-time leading scorer and renowned for his signature move "Dubki," had a mixed start to the new campaign.

Despite being subbed off quickly in the first match, he redeemed himself in the next, bagging 12 raid points against Haryana Steelers. His ability to sneak into any defense with his quick reflexes makes him a formidable opponent.

Sandeep Dhull, on the other hand, performed well against Patna Pirates with four tackle points, although his strike rate wasn't that good. Sandeep Dhull has also been a consistently good defender in the PKL circuit in recent times. So far, he has secured five tackle points in two matches.

#2 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat vs Sumit

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, known as the "High-Flyer", has been a standout performer. Despite Telugu Titans' challenging start, Pawan played two matches, securing 22 raid points to emerge as the lone warrior for his team.

While his raid strike rate could improve, his ability to single-handedly change the course of matches is undeniable.

Sumit, on the other hand, has continued to shine this season, maintaining his rich form in the PKL arena. He has been a consistent performer for the UP Yoddhas for the past three seasons, and in this PKL 10 season, he has already secured 10 tackle points in just two games. He proved to be a nightmare for the Haryana Steelers in the last match.

#3 Surender Gill vs Parvesh Bainswal

Surender Gill has been phenomenal for UP Yoddhas in the past two editions, continuing his impressive form this season with 20 raid points in two matches.

Meanwhile, Titans' cover defender Parvesh Bainswal has had a slow start with just a couple of tackle points. Known for his match-winning performances in previous seasons, Bainswal aims to rediscover his form for Telugu Titans. The battle between Surender and Parvesh adds an intriguing dimension to the upcoming fixture.

