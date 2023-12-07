Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who won yesterday's PKL 10 matches

In a display of sheer dominance, Patna Pirates and U.P. Yoddhas emerged victorious in their respective matches on the fifth day of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

The EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad witnessed one-sided contests as Patna Pirates outclassed Telugu Titans with a scoreline of 50-28, while U.P. Yoddhas trounced Haryana Steelers convincingly, finishing the game with an impressive 57-27 margin.

The EKA Arena buzzed with anticipation as Patna Pirates took the mat for the first time in PKL Season 10, facing a determined Telugu Titans. Raider Sachin emerged as the star of the show, amassing an impressive 14 raid points. Despite Pawan Sehrawat's valiant efforts for the Titans (11 raid points), the Pirates maintained a firm grip on the game.

PKL teams TT & PP (PC: PKL Media)

Telugu Titans won the toss and elected to raid first. The Titans, aiming for redemption after losing their opening match to Gujarat Giants, started with promise as Sehrawat secured an early raid point, giving them a 3-1 lead.

The Pirates fought back, with Sachin showcasing his raiding prowess, equalizing the score at 3-3. Manjeet's bonus point and a successful double thigh hold by Ankit on Pawan pushed the Pirates ahead. Sachin's pivotal Super Raid in the first half propelled the Patna Pirates to a 17-9 lead, triggering an All Out in the 18th minute.

Despite Telugu Titans' attempts at a comeback in the second half, the Pirates, led by Sachin and Manjeet, extended their dominance, inflicting another All-Out. The final score of 50-28 underscored the Pirates' commanding performance, securing a decisive victory.

In the second fixture of the evening, U.P. Yoddhas, eager to bounce back from their defeat in the opening match against U Mumba, displayed an all-encompassing masterclass against Haryana Steelers, securing a commanding 57-27 victory.

In the early exchanges, U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers engaged in a tactical battle. Pradeep Narwal's touch-point focus clashed with Siddarth and Vinay's bonus point strategy.

As Haryana's numbers dwindled, Ashish's critical super tackle on Pardeep Narwal provided a lifeline. However, U.P. Yoddhas swiftly seized control, executing the first All-Out to establish a 12-6 lead. Despite a Steelers' comeback attempt, the Yoddhas, propelled by raiders Pardeep and Surender Gill, enforced a second All-Out, heading into halftime with a formidable 29-14 advantage.

The second half continued in the same dominant fashion for U.P. Yoddhas, who executed two additional All-Outs within 8 minutes of the second half. With a commanding 25-point lead, the Yoddhas displayed relentless aggression, rendering the Steelers' defense powerless.

Surender Gill's and Pardeep's raiding brilliance, complemented by the steadfast tackling of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar, left the Steelers grappling to counter the relentless tactics. The Yoddhas ultimately clinched the match with an authoritative 57-27 victory.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Results (December 6)

Patna Pirates 50 - 28 Telugu Titans (Sachin Tanwar - 14 raid points, Ankit - 5 tackle points, Pawan Sehrawat - 11 raid points, Sandeep Dhull - 4 tackle points)

UP Yoddhas 57 - 27 Haryana Steelers (Surender Gill - 13 raid points, Sumit - 8 tackle points, Vinay - 5 raid points, Mohit - 4 tackle points)