Pro Kabaddi 2024: 3 most expensive buys for Bengaluru Bulls ft. Ajinkya Pawar

After missing out on the playoffs in the last edition, Bengaluru Bulls, the PKL 2018 champions, came out all guns blazing in the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction. They strengthened their raiding department by adding a couple of star raiders to their team.

The Bengaluru-based franchise, led by Saurabh Nandal and coached by Randhir Singh, made the cut for the playoffs in five out of 10 seasons. They were also the runners-up to U Mumba in PKL 2015 and secured the semi-final spot in the inaugural season — PKL 2014.

That said, at the 2024 PKL Auction, Bengaluru Bulls made some interesting additions to their line-up after intense bidding wars with other franchises. Let’s look at the three most expensive buys for Bengaluru Bulls at the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction.

3 most expensive buys for Bengaluru Bulls

3. Jai Bhagwan - INR 63 lakh

Jai Bhagwan was part of the U Mumba franchise. (Image via Jai Bhagwan/Instagram)

Promising raider Jai Bhagwan, who made his PKL debut in 2022, was roped in by Bengaluru Bulls at a whopping price of INR 63 lakh. Being in Category C, Bhagwan had set his base price at 13 lakh.

He was part of the U Mumba franchise in the PKL 2022 and 2023 seasons, accumulating 132 points. With the Bulls failing to create an impact in the raiding department last season, Bhagwan would be playing an important role for them this time around.

2. Pardeep Narwal - INR 70 lakh

Pardeep Narwal is back at the Bulls. (Image via PKL Media)

Pardeep Narwal is back in the Bulls set-up after making his PKL debut in 2015 with the same franchise at a whopping price of INR 70 Lakh. Representing UP Yoddhas, he secured 122 points from 17 matches in the previous season.

He was part of the Yoddhas in the PKL 2021 and 2022 season as well, accumulating 408 points overall. Being the only player to have more than 1600 raid points in PKL history, Narwal would be aiming to have another successful season.

1. Ajinkya Pawar - INR 1.107 crore

Ajinkya Pawar gets his third PKL franchise in the Bulls. (Image via PKL Media)

Former Tamil Thalaivas star raider Ajinkya Pawar gets a new franchise as he is set to be a part of the third PKL team in Bengaluru Bulls in the 11th edition. He accumulated a total of 484 points from five PKL seasons.

In the intense bidding war with U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Bulls emerged victorious to secure the services of one of the most coveted raiders for a whopping price of INR 1.107 Crore.

