Pro Kabaddi 2024: 5 most expensive all-rounders ft. Pawan Sehrawat & Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

The Pro Kabaddi 2024 is approaching and a formidable all-rounder is crucial for any Pro Kabaddi League team to be successful. There are a lot of quality all-rounders over the years in PKL history, who contributed with both attack and defense to balance out their sides.

At the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction, the all-rounders received some exceptional bids, indicating the importance of having all-rounders in a successful team. The think tank teams preferred versatile players who could adapt to both roles and keep the team balanced with their all-round skills.

With the all-rounders expected to shift the momentum of any match with their dual skills, the significance of all-rounders has grown over the seasons. In this article, let's discuss the 5 most expensive all-rounders at the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction.

#5. Ashish (Dabang Delhi KC) - INR 23.50 Lakh

Ashish will be representing the Delhi franchise in PKL 2024 season. (Image via PKL Media)

Former Haryana Steelers all-rounder Ashish has joined his fourth PKL franchise in Dabang Delhi DC at INR 23.50 Lakh ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2024. In the PKL 2023 season, he accumulated 44 points from 18 matches at 1.06 raid points per match and 1.39 average successful tackles per match.

In a total of 61 PKL matches so far, he has amassed 248 points at 3.02 raid points per match with 78.33 not out percent. Additionally, he has a 1.05 average of successful tackles per match with four super tackles. He made his PKL debut with Patna Pirates in the 2019 season.

#4. Gurdeep (Patna Pirates) - INR 59 Lakh

Gurdeep will be plying his trade for the Patna Pirates. (Image via PKL Media)

After being with the UP Yoddhas for four successive PKL seasons, Patna Pirates have bagged the all-rounder Gurdeep for a whopping price of INR 59 Lakh ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2024. In the PKL 2023 season, he has racked up 30 points from 16 matches at a 1.81 average successful tackles per match, having three Super Tackles and One High 5.

In 60 PKL matches, he has accumulated 87 points with 1.42 average successful tackles per match, having eight Super Tackles and three High 5s.

#3. Bharat (UP Yoddhas) - INR 1.30 Crore

Bharat finds a new home. (Image via PKL Media)

After competing with the Bengaluru Bulls in his first three PKL seasons, the star all-rounder Bharat has found his second franchise in UP Yoddhas at an exceptional price of INR 1.30 Crore in Pro Kabaddi 2024.

In 18 matches in the previous PKL season, he amassed 109 points with 5.72 average raid points per match, three Super Raids, and four Super 10s. In 64 PKL matches overall, he has racked up 520 points with 7.77 average raid points per match, 17 Super Raids, and 23 Super 10s.

#2. Pawan Sehrawat (Telugu Titans) - INR 1.725 Crore

Telugu Titans retained Pawan Sehrawat for PKL 2024. (Image via PKL Media)

Telugu Titans have retained the Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat’s services after using the Final Bid Match (FBM) option at a whopping price of INR 1.725 Crore at Pro Kabaddi 2024 auction. He accumulated a whopping 217 points from 21 games in the previous season, but couldn't propel the Titans to a better position.

After playing 126 PKL games overall, he has racked up 1254 points with 9.44 raid points per match, amassing 34 Super Raids and 62 Super 10s.

#1. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Haryana Steelers) - INR 2.07 Crore

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh will be with PKL 2023 runners-up. (Image via PKL 2023)

After propelling Puneri Paltan to a title win in the PKL 2023 season, the Iran all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh will be representing last year’s runner-up in Pro Kabaddi 2024 as he was signed by the franchise at an impressive amount of INR 2.07 Crore.

He bagged 126 points from 24 matches for Puneri Paltan in the PKL 2023 season. Overall, he accumulated 309 points from 68 matches at four average successful tackles per match with 15 Super Tackles and 27 High 5s. He made his debut with the Patna Pirates in the 2021 season.

