The Pro Kabaddi 2024 is almost here. The PKL, ever since its inception, has consistently unearthed exceptional talents. Some of the raiders have been incredible performers across the seasons as the think tank went on to invest heavily in them.

Raiders, known for their agility, strength, and brilliance on the mat, have received expensive bids from various franchises at PKL Auctions across the years. These raiders were not only exceptional with their skills on the mat but also had enough capability to change the complexion of any game.

Ever since Rakesh Kumar was bought at INR 12.80 lakh, the most expensive bid for a raider, at the inaugural PKL Auction, the dynamics have completely changed, with some top-class raiders accumulating more than crores.

With the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Auction concluding, let’s take a look at the five most expensive raiders in the lead-up to the Pro Kabaddi 2024 season.

#5 Manjeet (U Mumba) - INR 80 lakh

Manjeet will represent U Mumba at PKL 2024. (Image via PKL Media)

U Mumbai roped in former Patna Pirates raider Manjeet for Rs. 80 lakh at Pro Kabaddi 2024 auctions. Manjeet had accumulated 120 points from 22 games in the PKL 2023 season, indicating his exceptional raiding skills. In 108 PKL matches, he earned a total of 703 points at 5.86 raid points per match.

He represented four franchises so far ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2024. His best season came with Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 2021 when he amassed 167 points from only 20 games at 7.95 raid points per game.

#4 Ajinkya Pawar (Bengaluru Bulls) - INR 1.107 crore

Ajinkya Pawar previously represented Tamil Thalaivas. (Image via PKL Media)

After plying his trade for Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas, star raider Ajinkya Pawar is set to join his third franchise Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2024. In 92 PKL games, he has racked up 484 points with 4.93 raid points per game.

Ajinkya's best season came with Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 2022 when he accumulated 141 points in 22 games with a raid strike rate of 43 percent. Pawar was roped in by the Bulls for a price of INR 1.107 crore.

#3 Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriorz) - INR 1.15 crore

Maninder Singh is the second-most successful raider in PKL history. (Image via PKL Media)

The second-most successful raider in PKL history, Maninder Singh will continue to represent the Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi 2024 as he was retained via the Final Bid Match (FBM) option in the PKL 2024 Auction at a whopping price of INR 1.15 crore.

Maninder has picked up 1428 raid points in 143 PKL matches, making him the second-most successful raider behind Pardeep Narwal's 1690 points. After making his debut with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 2014, he was roped in by the Warriorz in PKL 2017 and since then he has been plying his trade with the same franchise.

#2 Guman Singh (Gujarat Giants) - INR 1.97 crore

Guman Singh will ply his trade with the Giants. (Image via PKL Media)

Guman Singh, U Mumba's best raider in the PKL 2023 season, was signed by the Gujarat Giants at an impressive price of INR 1.97 crore ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2024. He accumulated 168 points from only 18 games in the previous PKL season at a raid strike rate of 64 percent.

In 58 PKL games, he has amassed 407 points at 6.9 raid points per match with not out percentage of 77.79. He has represented three franchises so far and the Giants would be his fourth team.

#1 Sachin Tanwar (Tamil Thalaivas) - INR 2.15 crore

Sachin Tanwar finds a new team in the Thalaivas. (Image via PKL Media)

Former Patna Pirates star raider Sachin Tanwar will ply his trade with the Tamil Thalaivas in the PKL 2024 season as he was roped in by the franchise at a whopping price of INR 2.15 crore, the only raider to cross two-crore mark.

Tanwar crossed the 1000-point mark (1006) in the 10th edition of the PKL. He has so far played 128 games at 7.44 raid points per match. Known for his excellent raiding skills, Sachin's best season came in 2018 with the Gujarat Giants when he accumulated 204 points from 23 matches.

