Pro Kabaddi 2025, BLR vs GUJ: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru Bulls will play their 18th league match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. It is the final league game for both the franchises, and it is also a rematch of the PKL season six final.

Ad

The Bulls had defeated the Giants in the sixth edition's summit clash to win their first and only PKL championship. The Bengaluru-based franchise will be keen to defeat the Giants again and head into the PKL 2025 playoffs with a ton of momentum by their side.

Before the fixture between Bengaluru and Gujarat starts, here's a look at the probable sevens, live streaming details and other things to know about this Pro Kabaddi 2025 match.

Ad

Trending

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants match details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Match 106, PKL 2025

Date: October 23, 2025, 7.30pm IST.

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants form guide in PKL 2025

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W W L W W

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L L W W L

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants predicted playing 7s

Bengaluru: Akash Shinde, Sanjay, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Aashish Malik, Yogesh (c) and Deepak Sankar.

Ad

Gujarat: Rakesh (c), Nitin Panwar, Rohit Nandal, Himanshu Singh, Ankit Dahiya, Lucky Sharma and Mohammadreza Shadloui.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction

Bengaluru Bulls will be the favorites to win their upcoming match against the Gujarat Giants in PKL 2025. The Bulls have already qualified for the playoffs, and less than 24 hours ago, they recorded a massive win over the Bengal Warriorz.

Ad

On the other side, the Gujarat Giants will be under enormous pressure because they are in a do-or-die situation. The Giants suffered a big defeat against the Haryana Steelers in their last game as well. The odds are stacked against the Gujarat-based franchise.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win in Pro Kabaddi match against Gujarat Giants.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More