Pro Kabaddi 2025, BLR vs GUJ: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live-streaming details for Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru Bulls will play their 18th league match of Pro Kabaddi 2025 against two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. It is the final league game for both the franchises, and it is also a rematch of the PKL season six final.
The Bulls had defeated the Giants in the sixth edition's summit clash to win their first and only PKL championship. The Bengaluru-based franchise will be keen to defeat the Giants again and head into the PKL 2025 playoffs with a ton of momentum by their side.
Before the fixture between Bengaluru and Gujarat starts, here's a look at the probable sevens, live streaming details and other things to know about this Pro Kabaddi 2025 match.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants match details
Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Match 106, PKL 2025
Date: October 23, 2025, 7.30pm IST.
Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants form guide in PKL 2025
Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W W L W W
Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L L W W L
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants predicted playing 7s
Bengaluru: Akash Shinde, Sanjay, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Aashish Malik, Yogesh (c) and Deepak Sankar.
Gujarat: Rakesh (c), Nitin Panwar, Rohit Nandal, Himanshu Singh, Ankit Dahiya, Lucky Sharma and Mohammadreza Shadloui.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2025 match prediction
Bengaluru Bulls will be the favorites to win their upcoming match against the Gujarat Giants in PKL 2025. The Bulls have already qualified for the playoffs, and less than 24 hours ago, they recorded a massive win over the Bengal Warriorz.
On the other side, the Gujarat Giants will be under enormous pressure because they are in a do-or-die situation. The Giants suffered a big defeat against the Haryana Steelers in their last game as well. The odds are stacked against the Gujarat-based franchise.
Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win in Pro Kabaddi match against Gujarat Giants.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2025 live streaming details
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.