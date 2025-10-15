Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match 85 TEL vs BEN Preview: Probable Starting 7s, Prediction, and Live Streaming Details for Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz

Match 85 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 will feature the Telugu Titans, who are currently placed in the top half of the league table and fighting for a playoff spot, clashing with the Bengal Warriorz, a former champion team battling inconsistency in the mid-table.

This highly anticipated 'Southern Derby' will be a crucial fixture for both sides as the league enters its late stages, with the Titans aiming to solidify their position and the Warriorz desperate to bridge the gap to enter the top six.

The Titans have found a superb raiding combination in Captain Vijay Malik and the explosive Bharat Hooda, who have consistently powered the team’s attack and are complemented by a solid, young defensive unit led by Ankit and Shubham Shinde.

The Bengal Warriorz, on the other hand, rely heavily on their star raider Devank Dalal, who has been in phenomenal individual form, but the team's inconsistent defence has let them down in crucial moments. This contest is a battle of Titans' all-round balance versus Bengal Warriorz' individual star power.

Ahead of this key encounter, here’s a look at the probable starting 7s, prediction, and live-streaming details for this PKL 2025 match.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz, Match 85, PKL 2025

Date: October 15, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz Form Guide in PKL 2025

Telugu Titans (TEL): W W W W W

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): L L W L L

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz Predicted Playing 7s

Telugu Titans (TEL): Shubham Shinde, Bharat Hooda, Avi Duhan, Chetan Sahu, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik (c), Ankit

Bengal Warriorz (BEN): Nitesh Kumar, Devank Dalal (c), Mayur Kadam, Omid Mohammadshah, Parteek, Manprit, Ashish

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi 2025 Match Prediction

This is the second encounter between the two teams this season, with the Telugu Titans having secured a dominant 44-34 win in their earlier meeting. The Titans are currently riding a wave of confidence, backed by a strong collective performance across both raiding and defence. The raiding duo of Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda remains the most significant threat, and their ability to score Super 10s consistently will once again put immense pressure on the Bengal defence.

For the Bengal Warriorz, everything hinges on Devank Dalal, who has been a record-breaker in PKL 2025, but the lack of consistent secondary raiding support means the Titans' defence can focus its strategy on containing him. The Warriorz’ corner combination will need to deliver an error-free performance against the formidable Titans' raiding unit to keep their team in the game.

Given the comprehensive nature of the Titans' win in the first leg, their superior recent form, and the better balance within their starting seven, the Telugu Titans hold the psychological and tactical advantage in this match. They are likely to control the pace of the game and secure a vital win to boost their playoff chances.

Prediction: Telugu Titans to win today's match

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi 2025 Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

