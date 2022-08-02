Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022: 3 teams that could target Pardeep Narwal

The auction for the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is just a few days away. It might just be one of the most riveting auctions in PKL history, considering the sheer caliber of names that will be going under the hammer on August 5 and 6 in Mumbai.

The likes of Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali and 'Record Breaker' Pardeep Narwal will be up for grabs. As franchises look to acquire the services of these stalwarts, it will come at a significant cost. With the players having the capability to single-handedly change the complexion of matches, it will not be surprising to see a bid higher than ₹1.65 crore in this edition, a record which is currently held by Pardeep himself.

In the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Pardeep did not get off to the best of starts and looked pretty rusty initially. However, the 'Dubki King' came into his own and finished the season on a high, scoring the sixth-highest raid points in the tournament. Although his form seems to have dipped, as was seen in the recently concluded 69th Men's Senior Nationals, Pardeep is a name that is feared and will certainly fetch a significant bid.

As some teams look to build a squad around their retained players while others attempt to form a new core for the future, here is a look at three teams that might target Pardeep Narwal:

#3 Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers @HaryanaSteelers Raider Meetu is going nowhere and has been retained by the Steelers for the upcoming season.



#ShaanSeSteelers #DhaakadBoys HERE TO STAY!Raider Meetu is going nowhere and has been retained by the Steelers for the upcoming season. HERE TO STAY! 💥 Raider Meetu is going nowhere and has been retained by the Steelers for the upcoming season. 🔥#ShaanSeSteelers #DhaakadBoys https://t.co/u6qwBR8alb

The Haryana Steelers failed to make the PKL 8 playoffs by a very narrow margin, a fact that would have certainly hurt ardent fans of the Haryana-based franchise. Ahead of the next edition, the franchise has decided to make wholesale changes to the squad, not retaining a single Elite Player.

As for the raiders in the Young Players category, the Steelers have decided to continue with Vinay and Meetu, two promising prospects who fared well. However, the Steelers will be gunning for a lead raider and the experienced Pardeep Narwal could very well be one of their best bets.

U Mumba have released some big names ahead of PKL 9. (Image courtesy: PKL)

Although U Mumba have traditionally been a more defense-dominant side, now might be a good time to make the switch. Since the departure of Anup Kumar from the side, U Mumba have tried various combinations but to no avail. The Mumbai outfit had a poor run in PKL 8 and will be looking to turn things around.

They have retained only Rinku Sharma in the Elite Players category along with a few young players that lack match experience.

Going into PKL 9 under the guidance of a new coach, U Mumba might just change their strategy and go for a big-name raider. Pardeep Narwal can be a player that the team will look to target. Not only can he be their lead raider, but he could also take up the captaincy duties.

#1 Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans @Telugu_Titans



How do you feel about this retention?

Tell us in the comments below.



#idiaatakaduveta #vivoprokabaddi we are glad to announce that Rajnish will be back with #Telugutitans for Season 9. @ProKabaddi How do you feel about this retention?Tell us in the comments below. we are glad to announce that Rajnish will be back with #Telugutitans for Season 9.@ProKabaddiHow do you feel about this retention? Tell us in the comments below.👇#idiaatakaduveta #vivoprokabaddi https://t.co/SNlyQ7cWJB

The Telugu Titans had a forgetable season in PKL 8, managing to record just one win over the course of the entire tournament. In the absence of the injured Siddharth Desai, whom the team was banking upon to do the bulk of the scoring, the Titans just collapsed.

Similar to the Steelers, the Titans have opted to revamp their squad completely, not retaining a single Elite Player. With a few youngsters in the mix who grabbed eyeballs in PKL 8, the team will be looking to sign a player that can lead them to their first title. Hence, Pardeep Narwal might be sought after by the Titans at the PKL Auction.

