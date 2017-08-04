Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Top 5 defenders from the Hyderabad leg

@Prasen_m4299 by Prasen Moudgal Top 5 / Top 10 04 Aug 2017, 19:37 IST

Surender Nada (right) attempts an ankle hold on a Gujarat raider

The opening leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 witnessed some outstanding raids from some classy players in addition to power-packed performances from the young guns, who did admirably well to score vital points for their team.

However, amongst the sea of fabulous raiders, the defenders from various teams have also made a name for themselves. Without the fear of losing, the defenders have put in vital tackles apart from putting in all their strength to pin the raider down in their own half.

While most teams have depended on their raiders to produce a bulk of the points, the defenders have silently gone about their task, often halting the free run of opposition raiders.

In light of the Nagpur leg, here are five of the best defenders from the Hyderabad leg.

#5 Fazel Atrachali - 6 points from 2 matches

Fazel Atrachali (centre) is a key man for the Fortunegiants

Fazel Atrachali was chosen as the priority pick and has already made an impact in this year's PKL while guarding the left corner for the Gujarat Fortunegiants. The Iranian has formed a vital association with countryman Abozhar Mighani and has managed to score six points from two matches.

Athrachali has put in 10 tackles of which six tackles have been successful. He was particularly in good form against Dabang Delhi when he managed to pin down his countrymen duo of Meraj and Abolfazl Maghsouldou, giving Gujarat a firm hand in the game.