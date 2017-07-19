Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 4 players who serve in the Indian Armed Forces

Some of PKL's best talents come from the IAF. Here are a few of them!

Rohit Kumar will play a vital role for Bengaluru Bulls this season

Strength, perseverance and dedication. These are only a few characteristics an athlete should possess in a game as gruelling as kabaddi.

Serving the Indian Armed forces not only demands undying commitment, it also brings out the aforementioned traits in the candidate.

For a while, cricket played a major role in Indian society while kabaddi was played only in some nooks and corners. However, with the introduction of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, the outlook towards the sport completely changed. The extravaganza lured more people into watching the sport and also gave local talent a global platform to showcase their skills.

Apart from churning out talent from all corners of the country, the sport also shed light on some of the stars who serve in the Indian Armed forces. On that note, here are four special talents from the IAF who have made a big mark in the Pro Kabaddi League.

#1 Surjeet (Bengal Warriors)

Surjeet has also featured for the Puneri Paltan

Having started playing the game at the age of 15 inspired by his former U-Mumba team-mates Anup Kumar and Rakesh Kumar, Surjeet credits the game of kabaddi for changing his life.

At the raw age of 17, Surjeet's experience at the national level gave him a spot in the Services team while he also worked as a havaldar in the Indian Navy for more than seven years.

He has been one of the top defenders in the league and this time, he will lead the Bengal Warriors in the latest edition of the competition. The right cover was bought by the Kolkata side for Rs 73 lakh, making him one of the most expensive buys in the auction.

