Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 mind-blowing records that will be hard to break

Records are meant to be broken but these might never be.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2017, 19:58 IST

Rahul Chaudhari’s record might never be broken

Four seasons of Pro Kabaddi are behind us. During this time, many players have impressed, few teams have dominated but overall, we’ve been treated to some high-quality raiding and defending.

With games coming thick and fast, it’s easy to forget some of the memorable nights this league has given us. They say records are meant to be broken, but it may take a while before any team or player manages to break the records given below.

#1 Rahul Chaudhari’s mind-boggling 24 Super 10s

Considering the ridiculously high standards Rahul sets for himself, he’d definitely be a little content with the 482 raid points he’s managed to pick up over the course of the past four seasons. During this time, Chaudhari has racked up a mind-boggling 24 Super 10s, which means on an average, the raider scores 10 or more points every alternate game – a statistic that’s incomparable in the league.

No raider comes close. Fellow compatriots, Anup Kumar and Kashiling Adake are joint 2nd in this department – both of them have 11 Super 10s to their name, 13 behind Pro Kabaddi’s poster boy.